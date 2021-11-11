Universal Orlando Honors Military Members With Return of Military Freedom Pass

This Veterans Day, Universal Orlando has announced special offers as well as the return of the Military Freedom Pass, which was introduced last year, for active duty and retired military members.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort

The 2-Park 2022 Military Freedom Pass can be purchased for $199.99 per adult, and provides access to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure where members of the military and their families can enjoy the destination’s wonderous thrill rides and attractions – including braving the all-new species of roller coaster while racing alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack on Jurassic World VelociCoaster, flying through the Forbidden Forest on the epic “story coaster” Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and encountering the action-packed adventures of Jason Bourne in The Bourne Stuntacular.

For an additional $35, military personnel and their families can purchase the 3-Park 2022 Military Freedom Pass which includes admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis where guests can enjoy a variety of relaxing and thrilling experiences, including taking in the views of a 200-foot volcano while relaxing on the sands of Waturi Beach and braving a 125-foot drop on the Ko’okiri Body Plunge.

The 2022 Military Freedom Pass is available for purchase now through December 27, 2022. This offer cannot be purchased at the Universal Orlando Front Gate and is only available with valid identification at participating sales outlets on Military Base installations throughout the United States.

With two options available, military members and their families can take their vacation to the next level with either the Military Create Your Own Vacation Package and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package. Both packages come complete with the Military Freedom Pass, allowing guests to visit all year long.

The customizable Military Create Your Own Vacation Package includes accommodations at any Universal Orlando hotel and Early Park Admission to select parks and attractions.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package includes hotel accommodations at any Universal Orlando hotel with a Special Themed Keepsake Box, breakfast at both the Leaky Cauldron inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley and Three Broomsticks inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, and one Shutterbutton’s Photography Studio session. For more information about either vacation package and to purchase, call 1-877-801-9720, or visit your authorized Military Ticket and Travel Office.

Military members and their families can make the most of future vacations by staying at a Universal Orlando hotel, which comes complete with exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation across the destination and more. Military members and their families are eligible to receive a discounted rate at select Universal Orlando Resort hotels including up to 40 percent off their room rate at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. To receive the discount, call 1-888-464-3617 and place a reservation with the Universal Orlando Resort call center.