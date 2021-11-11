Walt Disney World Celebrates All Veterans And One New Colonel Who Has A Deep Connection to Walt Disney World and Their Cast

by | Nov 11, 2021 1:45 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Walt Disney World has always recognized the outstanding service, dedication and sacrifice of active military service members, veterans, and their friends and family who support them, and this National Veterans and Military Families Month, is also congratulating Alex Fafinski on his promotion to the rank of Colonel, someone who has a deep connection with Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Company has a long, proud tradition of supporting the United States military members, their families and veterans. And, in honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, the company made some magic for a U.S. Air Force family with a special connection to the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • Air Force Colonel Alex Fafinski visited Disney’s Contemporary Resort during a family vacation as a child. Years later with a family of his own, Alex knew he wanted his daughters to have magical Disney moments of their own. This began a tradition of Alex bringing his family to Walt Disney World to create lifelong memories before and after each of his military deployments.
  • In 2017, Alex asked the team at EPCOT to help him surprise his family after he returned home following an extended separation while he served in the Middle East. Attractions Proprietor Javier Rossy, Public Affairs team members Mallory Ledet and Hannah Blatt, and other EPCOT cast members came together at the Soarin’ around the World attraction to orchestrate a surprise reunion when Alex suddenly stepped into the family photo with Mickey and Pluto the cast had carefully staged leaving no dry eyes in the room.  
  • Alex stayed in touch with the EPCOT cast who helped create this enduring family memory, stopping by to say hello during each subsequent trip to Walt Disney World.  
  • Now four years later, Alex was selected for promotion to the rank of Colonel and he could think of no better place to hold his promotion ceremony than at EPCOT along with the cast members who helped him years before.
  • Today, the Walt Disney Company and Alex’s Cast Member friends recognized the outstanding service, dedication and sacrifice of him, as well as our active military service members, veterans, and their friends and family who support them.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
