Walt Disney Animation Studios Releases Trailer for Disney+ Series “Baymax!”

Hello! And welcome to Disney+ Day. I am Baymax! — an all new trailer from Disney Animation!

What’s Happening:

On this, Disney+ Day, Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming series Baymax!

Following a short recap of Baymax’s adventures in Big Hero 6 , the trailer gives us a peek at some of what the personal healthcare companion is up to now.

We also see a familiar face in Aunt Cass, which is followed by a scene that reminds us all that Baymax is not fast.

While no exact release date for Baymax! was revealed, the series is set to debut on Disney+

