Walt Disney Animation Studios Releases Trailer for Disney+ Series “Baymax!”

Hello! And welcome to Disney+ Day. I am Baymax! — an all new trailer from Disney Animation!
What’s Happening:
- On this, Disney+ Day, Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming series Baymax!
- Following a short recap of Baymax’s adventures in Big Hero 6, the trailer gives us a peek at some of what the personal healthcare companion is up to now.
- We also see a familiar face in Aunt Cass, which is followed by a scene that reminds us all that Baymax is not fast.
- While no exact release date for Baymax! was revealed, the series is set to debut on Disney+ in Summer 2022.
