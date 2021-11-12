Teaser Poster for Disney+’s “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” Released

As Disney+ Day looks ahead to what’s coming to the platform in 2022, a new teaser poster for Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers has been released along with a message from the film’s stars.

What’s Happening:

At last year’s Investor Day, it was announced that John Mulaney and Andy Samberg would be voicing Chip and Dale in a new Rescue Rangers film.

Now, as part of the Disney+ Day celebration, a new poster for the project has arrived.

As the miniature script featured in the image shows, the film isn’t a reboot but, rather, a comeback.

In addition to the poster, the two stars shared a message regarding the upcoming film:

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is slated to arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2022.

