Teaser Poster for Disney+’s “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” Released

As Disney+ Day looks ahead to what’s coming to the platform in 2022, a new teaser poster for Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers has been released along with a message from the film’s stars.
What’s Happening:
- At last year’s Investor Day, it was announced that John Mulaney and Andy Samberg would be voicing Chip and Dale in a new Rescue Rangers film.
- Now, as part of the Disney+ Day celebration, a new poster for the project has arrived.
- As the miniature script featured in the image shows, the film isn’t a reboot but, rather, a comeback.
- In addition to the poster, the two stars shared a message regarding the upcoming film:
We’re seeing double with John @Mulaney ‘n @AndySamberg! 🐿🐿 #DisneyPlusDay #RescueRangers pic.twitter.com/Dh10SUQuTS
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is slated to arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2022.
