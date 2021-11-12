First Social Reactions to Marvel’s “Hawkeye” Are Overwhelmingly Positive

We’re less than two weeks away from the highly anticipated debut of Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+. The first reactions to the new series have hit social media and we’ve collected some of the most notable, starting of course with our own…

So many great details in #Hawkeye. Gives a great glimpse of what being a normal person living in the MCU must be like. Still plenty of great action and humor. And of course Lucky. — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 11, 2021

As expected, the series focuses on a non-powered hero living in a world that is only getting more and more overrun with super-powered beings. And while we give some love to Lucky the Dog, most of the praise going around is for Hailee Steinfeld.

Hawkeye is PERFECT. 15 minutes in & I was a sobbing mess. Feels the most MCU of the Marvel shows with action & story. Great Kate Bishop introduction (@HaileeSteinfeld is AMAZING) but also the show Clint deserves. SO MANY COMIC NODS! Avengers musical in real life, please. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/vW6uv4jOay — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 11, 2021

GOOD NEWS: I’ve watched the first 2 eps of #Hawkeye & it’s both merry & marvelous. There’s a GREAT opening that longtime MCU fans will love & I feel a definite Spider-Man: Homecoming vibe in terms of its ground-level NYC approach & mentor relationship. Hailee Steinfeld RULES pic.twitter.com/Q7VTZsxfi2 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 12, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld couldn't have brought Kate Bishop to life any better than she has. She nails it. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ixYEBlCXiM — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 11, 2021

#Hawkeye is the street-level show, through the lens of the MCU we’ve been waiting for. Hailee Steinfeld steals every single scene she is in. It’s also the most TV show like Disney+ project we’ve gotten yet. pic.twitter.com/XpLCwIduJI — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) November 11, 2021

Some fans are a little shaky on the story of the series itself, while others are just looking forward to the day Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova meet.

I really enjoyed the first two episodes of #Hawkeye. It's light and breezy in a very Shane Black way but the depths to which it simultaneously explores Clint's trauma and Kate's privilege really surprised me. Not 100% sold on the story yet but the characters are excellent. pic.twitter.com/wR6kg2Gou4 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 11, 2021

If you're a fan of street-level stakes in the MCU like I am, then #Hawkeye is right in your wheelhouse. Hailee Steinfeld and Tony "Tell Me Again" Dalton truly steal the show, and I'm already looking forward to the day when Kate Bishop meets Yelena Belova. pic.twitter.com/A3W7uIl1on — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) November 11, 2021

Like us, some fans are ready to step away from the large-scale, cosmic stories and just get back to the siple heroes on the streets of New York.

#Hawkeye is a refreshing break from the grand-scale cosmic (and multiversal) madness we've seen from the MCU recently, going fully street-level to deliver a fun and engaging Christmas-coloured murder mystery. Full review on @DiscussingFilm pic.twitter.com/avQubJj6RM — Ariel (@AriRELK) November 11, 2021

The series will also be loved by anyone who enjoyed the Matt Fraction and David Aja run on Hawkeye from 2015, which appears to have greatly inspired the series.

The first two episodes of #Hawkeye are solid and function very well to set the stakes for the series. Hailee Steinfeld is a scene-stealer as Kate Bishop and pairs perfectly with Renner's exasperated Clint Barton. An auspicious start, especially for fans of the Fraction/Aja run. pic.twitter.com/14x0fQp00A — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) November 12, 2021

And finally, it appears the show wastes no time getting right into the fun as the opening scene is something Marvel fans will enjoy.

#Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it. Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energized Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark! The future for Kate & Clint's dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3! pic.twitter.com/BzBsuc5XmC — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 11, 2021

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer