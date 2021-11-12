Meet the Cast of Lucasfilm’s “Willow” Sequel Series with Star Warwick Davis

In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien stories Lucas loved. Much like a lot of films of the 1980s, Willow was not too well received at the time, but has since become a cult classic.

Last year, Disney+ announced a live action sequel series to the film that would reunite Warwick Davis and Ron Howard. Today, for Disney+ Day, a new “Meet the Cast” featurette was released.

What’s Happening:

Self-proclaimed “world famous actor” Warwick Davis takes you to the set of the Willow sequel to meet the cast undertaking a brand new adventure. During the greeting, Davis gets increasingly frustrated over his younger cast member’s lack of knowledge of the original Willow , a fun way to bring up the cult status of the film.

New cast members include Dempsey Bryk ( Heartland ), Amar Chadha-Patel ( Aladdin ), Ellie Bamber ( The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ), Tony Revolori ( Spider-Man: Homecoming ), Ruby Cruz ( Castle Rock ) and Erin Kellyman ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ).

Director of the original film, Ron Howard, will be executive producing the sequel series.

