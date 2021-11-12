National Geographic Shares New Trailers for “Welcome to Earth” and “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” Coming Soon to Disney+

Happy Disney+ Day! The streaming service is celebrating its second anniversary today (November 12th) with dozens of exciting reveals including new trailers for National Geographic series Welcome to Earth and Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As part of today’s Disney+ Day celebration, the streaming platform has dropped two new trailers for upcoming National Geographic series. Fans can now get a closer look at: Welcome to Earth Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Welcome to Earth is hosted by Will Smith and will make its steaming debut on December 8th, while Limitless will bow in 2022.

is hosted by Will Smith and will make its steaming debut on December 8th, while will bow in 2022. Disney+ first announced these new National Geographic offerings last year during their Investor Day presentation

While separate in their premise and theme, both series hail from the creative and imaginative minds of Jane Root and Darren Aronofsky and are produced by their companies Nutopia and Protozoa Pictures respectively.

Welcome to Earth

“Will Smith embarks on an awe-inspiring global journey to unlock the secrets of the most extraordinary and unexplained phenomena of nature. In each episode, Smith is guided by National Geographic Explorers traveling to different corners of the world to get up close and personal with the weirdest, most unusual, dangerous and thrilling spectacles of the planet.”

Catch the six-part series Welcome to Earth

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

“What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Chris Hemsworth explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series. New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the aging process! This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero-condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to stay young, healthy, strong, and resilient.”

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

More Disney+ Day News: