“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Keke Palmer, John Heder and More to Appear Week of November 15th

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 15th-19th:

Monday, November 15 – Importance of Date Night Keke Palmer ( Southern Belle Insults ) Tam Fam Deal

Tuesday, November 16 – Breaking Down Walls in Relationships John Heder ( Funny Thing About Love )

Wednesday, November 17 – Love and Intimacy Paul Carrick Brunson (Matchmaker)

Thursday, November 18 – Self-love Performance by Alicia Witt ( Small Changes ) Liza Koshy ( Liza on Demand )

Friday, November 19 – How to Stay in Love Princess of Norway Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Teri Hatcher and James Denton ( A Kiss Before Christmas )



