Teaser Trailer Released for ” The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” Streaming January 28

As Disney+ Day gets underway, Disney has released a teaser trailer for the original film The Ice Age Adventures of Buck WIld.

What’s Happening:

When The Walt Disney Company acquired assets from the former 21st Century Fox, the purchase included the popular animated film series Ice Age .

. Moving past that ancient history, now, Disney+ is set to release a new entry into the franchise with The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

The film features prankster possum brothers Crash and Eddie along with the swashbuckling titular weasel, Buck — once again voiced by Simon Pegg.

As the trailer shows, the trio are sent back to “The Lost World” when dinosaurs roamed the Earth (wait, what?).

Thus, Crash and Eddie are thrown into a life of adventure, with Buck leading the way.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is currently set to be released on Disney+ on January 28th.

is currently set to be released on Disney+ on January 28th. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned for much more on Disney+ Day