Teaser Trailer Released for ” The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” Streaming January 28

As Disney+ Day gets underway, Disney has released a teaser trailer for the original film The Ice Age Adventures of Buck WIld.
What’s Happening:
- When The Walt Disney Company acquired assets from the former 21st Century Fox, the purchase included the popular animated film series Ice Age.
- Moving past that ancient history, now, Disney+ is set to release a new entry into the franchise with The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.
- The film features prankster possum brothers Crash and Eddie along with the swashbuckling titular weasel, Buck — once again voiced by Simon Pegg.
- As the trailer shows, the trio are sent back to “The Lost World” when dinosaurs roamed the Earth (wait, what?).
- Thus, Crash and Eddie are thrown into a life of adventure, with Buck leading the way.
- The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is currently set to be released on Disney+ on January 28th.
- In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned for much more on Disney+ Day.