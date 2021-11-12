The Sanderson Sisters are Back in New Image from “Hocus Pocus 2”

Amok, amok, amok! The Sanderson Sisters are back in a new image from Hocus Pocus 2, released in celebration of Disney+ Day.
- Disney+ took to twitter in the midst of the Disney+ Day announcements to share the new image above, featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the iconic Sanderson Sisters.
- The tweet also reassures us that we will see the Sanderson Sisters again when Hocus Pocus 2 comes to Disney+ next fall.
About Hocus Pocus 2:
- The black flame candle shall be lit again in the fall of 2022 with the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney#.
- The plot follows three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to life in modern-day Salem.
Hocus Pocus 2 Cast:
- Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson
- Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson
- Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson
- Doug Jones as Billie Butcherson
- Sam Richardson (Veep)
- Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)
- Lilia Buckingham (Crown Lake)
- Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty)
- Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Juju Brener (Vanquish)
- Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer)
- Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch)
- Nina Kitchen
Be sure to follow along for all of our Disney+ Day coverage all day long!