The Sanderson Sisters are Back in New Image from “Hocus Pocus 2”

Amok, amok, amok! The Sanderson Sisters are back in a new image from Hocus Pocus 2, released in celebration of Disney+ Day.

Disney+ took to twitter in the midst of the Disney+ Day announcements to share the new image above, featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the iconic Sanderson Sisters.

The tweet also reassures us that we will see the Sanderson Sisters again when Hocus Pocus 2 comes to Disney+ next fall.

About Hocus Pocus 2:

The black flame candle shall be lit again in the fall of 2022 with the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney#.

on Disney#. The plot follows three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to life in modern-day Salem.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast:

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

Doug Jones as Billie Butcherson

Sam Richardson ( Veep )

) Whitney Peak ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina )

) Lilia Buckingham ( Crown Lake )

) Belissa Escobedo ( The Baker and the Beauty

Tony Hale ( The Mysterious Benedict Society

Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso )

) Juju Brener ( Vanquish )

) Froy Gutierrez ( Cruel Summer

Taylor Henderson ( Earwig and the Witch )

) Nina Kitchen

