Vera Wang Disney Parks Designer Collection Minnie Mouse Ear Headband Coming to shopDisney, Disney Parks

Another addition to the Disney Parks Designer Collection will be coming tomorrow when the Vera Wang Minnie Mouse ear headband becomes available in Disney Parks and on shopDisney.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared a look at these new ears before they become available.
- The new ear headband features a bridal spin as well as some elevated fabrics like black velvet ears and organza and is topped with a large white silk bow, true to Wang’s classic style.
- The design also features pronged crystals hand-sewn on the front and back with exquisite, intricate beading, and it comes with a detachable fingertip length veil and comb.
- The headband comes packaged in a dustbag with a certificate of authenticity.
- There is only a limited quantity of the headband available and they will be coming Monday to Ever After at Disney Springs and online at shopDisney.com.
- They will also be coming Tuesday to The Disney Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, while supplies last.
What they’re saying:
- Vera Wang: “The magic that is the Disney brand has brought joy and happiness to generations around the world. We at Vera Wang are so honored to participate in this collaboration that I hope will bring some fun, charm, and joy to all!”