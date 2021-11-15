Freeform Partners with Auntie Anne’s, Paper Source for 25 Days of Christmas Collaborations

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Freeform is making spirits bright with 25 Days of Christmas collaborations with Auntie Anne's and Paper Source. Fans can celebrate the holiday season with freshly baked pretzels, frosty sips and Christmas-themed wrapping paper while watching the network's highly-anticipated "25 Days of Christmas" programming stunt, airing from December 1-25 and celebrating its 25th Anniversary, featuring beloved holiday classics.
- Freeform and Auntie Anne's are teaming up to put a new twist on old holiday favorites!
- Available mid-November through December 31, Auntie Anne's is launching two limited-time menu offerings – Peppermint Chocolate Frost and Snowball Nuggets, served in custom 25 Days of Christmas themed packaging.
- Peppermint Chocolate Frost is a delicious frozen peppermint and chocolate beverage topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy.
- Fans can pair this frosty sip with Snowball Nuggets – freshly baked, hot-outta-the-oven Original Nuggets sprinkled with powdered sugar, for a sweet and salty treat (available in individual serving cups or buckets).
- Also available for purchase is the Snackathon Pack, featuring a Bucket of Snowball Nuggets and two Chocolate Frosts.
- Perfect for sharing, each bucket of Snowball Nuggets comes with one of two 25 Days of Christmas themed bucket wraps and serves up to five people.
- Fans can enjoy Auntie Anne's menu items while holiday shopping in-stores, or from the comfort of home while binge-watching Freeform holiday movie favorites, with delivery through auntieannes.com or any third party delivery site.
- Additionally, Freeform is collaborating with Paper Source to create Christmas-themed gift wrap, festive greeting cards, and stationary items that capture the magic of the holiday season.
- The unique 25 Days of Christmas Collection includes two, exclusively created wrapping paper designs featuring 25 Days of Christmas iconography, as well as a holiday greeting card, both available in-stores and online.
- The collection also includes customizable holiday/Christmas gift list notepads, stickers, and customizable photo cards, available exclusively online. Items are featured here and in-stores at 137 locations nationwide through December 25.
About 25 Days of Christmas:
- "25 Days of Christmas" programming stunt will air on Freeform from December 1-25.
- Holiday favorites include Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Disney's A Christmas Carol and many more.
- You can find the full lineup for this year’s “25 Days of Christmas” here.
What they’re saying:
- Dalia Ganz, Vice President Social Media, Digital Marketing & Synergy at Freeform: "This year's 25 Days of Christmas collaborations are the perfect complement to our annual movie marathon. Watching '25 Days of Christmas' does not get more festive than snacking on Auntie Anne's winter treats while wrapping presents using one of a kind gift wrap and stationery from Paper Source. We know these exclusive offerings will bring the holiday cheer to fans."
- Cynthia Liu, Auntie Anne's Vice President of Marketing: “Auntie Anne's is thrilled to introduce a new, limited-time, sweet and salty duo for pretzel lovers to enjoy this holiday season. Whether shopping at the mall for gifts, or binge-watching Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' at home, our Peppermint Chocolate Frost and Snowball Nuggets are the perfect addition to any holiday plans."
- Jenica Myszkowski, Paper Source CEO: "Paper Source is here for the cheer this season and ready to celebrate the tiny delights of everyday magic as we countdown to Christmas. Our collaboration with Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas is a natural extension of how we provide inspiration through DIY and more to keep the festive mood going all season long."