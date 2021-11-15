Freeform Partners with Auntie Anne’s, Paper Source for 25 Days of Christmas Collaborations

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Freeform is making spirits bright with 25 Days of Christmas collaborations with Auntie Anne's and Paper Source. Fans can celebrate the holiday season with freshly baked pretzels, frosty sips and Christmas-themed wrapping paper while watching the network's highly-anticipated "25 Days of Christmas" programming stunt, airing from December 1-25 and celebrating its 25th Anniversary, featuring beloved holiday classics.

Freeform and Auntie Anne's are teaming up to put a new twist on old holiday favorites!

Available mid-November through December 31, Auntie Anne's is launching two limited-time menu offerings – Peppermint Chocolate Frost and Snowball Nuggets, served in custom 25 Days of Christmas themed packaging.

Peppermint Chocolate Frost is a delicious frozen peppermint and chocolate beverage topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy.

Fans can pair this frosty sip with Snowball Nuggets – freshly baked, hot-outta-the-oven Original Nuggets sprinkled with powdered sugar, for a sweet and salty treat (available in individual serving cups or buckets).

Also available for purchase is the Snackathon Pack, featuring a Bucket of Snowball Nuggets and two Chocolate Frosts.

Perfect for sharing, each bucket of Snowball Nuggets comes with one of two 25 Days of Christmas themed bucket wraps and serves up to five people.

Fans can enjoy Auntie Anne's menu items while holiday shopping in-stores, or from the comfort of home while binge-watching Freeform holiday movie favorites, with delivery through auntieannes.com

Additionally, Freeform is collaborating with Paper Source to create Christmas-themed gift wrap, festive greeting cards, and stationary items that capture the magic of the holiday season.

The unique 25 Days of Christmas Collection includes two, exclusively created wrapping paper designs featuring 25 Days of Christmas iconography, as well as a holiday greeting card, both available in-stores and online.

The collection also includes customizable holiday/Christmas gift list notepads, stickers, and customizable photo cards, available exclusively online. Items are featured here

About 25 Days of Christmas:

"25 Days of Christmas" programming stunt will air on Freeform from December 1-25.

Holiday favorites include Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Disney's A Christmas Carol

You can find the full lineup for this year’s “25 Days of Christmas” here

