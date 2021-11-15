Hasbro Pulse Reveals Second Stretch Goal for Star Wars Black Series Rancor

Hasbro Pulse revealed the next stretch goal for the HasLab Star Wars Black Series Rancor figure and it could unlock some ominous new accessories.
- If the latest HasLab project hits 13.5 thousand backers, those who purchase will also receive some movie-inspired bone accessories and a world-building backdrop.
- These new accessories will allow collectors to create their very own movie-inspired display, like the one seen above.
— Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) November 15, 2021
- The Star Wars Black Series Rancor can be backed here for $349.99.
- The new product will only go into production if the project reaches a total of 9,000 backers in the next three weeks.
More on the Star Wars Black Series Rancor:
- The Hasbro Star Wars team recently hosted a half-hour Fan First Friday livestream to reveal more about its exciting HasLab Return of the Jedi Rancor project in the 6” The Black Series scale.
- The stream opened with a replay of the Rancor reveal video from Hasbro PulseCon 2021.
- The team then showed the first physical grey model prototype that has been physically produced.
- They talked a bit about the “drool” pieces, which can be positioned in different parts of the Rancor’s mouth.
- Next they showed off the physical prototype being able to strike the poses we saw in the reveal video, and stand on its own while remaining stable.
- Lastly, the first stretch goal tier was revealed for the crowd-funded Rancor project: a Gamorrean Guard on a unique “The Power of the Force” retro-style cardback, which will be exclusive to this release.
- The Gamorrean Guard will also come with a scaled-up version of “The Power of the Force” coins that used to be included with Kenner Star Wars action figures.
- Three more stretch goal tiers are planned after this, but have not yet been revealed.
- And yes, the Gamorrean Guard will fit at least partway into the Rancor’s mouth.