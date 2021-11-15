Hulu Shares New Trailer and Key Art for Season 2 of “Crossing Swords”

Hulu shared an all-new trailer and key art for the upcoming second season of the original series Crossing Swords. All episodes premiere Friday, December 10th only on Hulu.
- Check out the new trailer for the upcoming second season of Crossing Swords below:
Synopsis:
- Another ten episodes of bingeable mayhem, representing the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick the long-suffering squire (Nicholas Hoult) as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman (Luke Evans). There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish, and new horrors to scar Patrick for life; including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys, and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known! From creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the producers of Robot Chicken and Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.!
Cast:
- Nicholas Hoult
- Adam Ray
- Tara Strong
- Tony Hale
- Luke Evans
- Seth Green
- Alanna Ubach
- Adam Pally
- Yvette-Nicole Brown
- Maya Erskine
- Breckin Meyer
- Wendi McLendon-Covey
Executive Producers:
- John Harvatine IV (Co-Creator, Director)
- Tom Root (Co-Creator, Head Writer)
- Seth Green
- Matthew Senreich
- Eric Towner