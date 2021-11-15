Marvel to Celebrate 30 Years of the Symbiote Killer with “Carnage Forever”

It’s been 30 years since Carnage slashed his way into the Marvel Universe and went on to become one of the most terrifying villains in comic book history. This February, Marvel is proud to celebrate this bloodthirsty icon in a special one-shot titled “Carnage Forever.”

Featuring stories by an all-star assembly of creators including Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Ram V, Ty Templeton, and Edgar Salazar, this one-shot will be packed with violent stories from everyone’s favorite symbiote serial killer’s notorious past, present, and future.

“Carnage Forever #1” will also provide the first hints of Carnage’s visceral new era! That’s right, stay tuned in the coming weeks for the full announcement of Carnage’s new ongoing series launching in March!

Check out the cover of “Carnage Forever #1” above and prepare for Carnage’s milestone celebration on February 23.

What they’re saying: