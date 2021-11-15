Marvel to Celebrate 30 Years of the Symbiote Killer with “Carnage Forever”

It’s been 30 years since Carnage slashed his way into the Marvel Universe and went on to become one of the most terrifying villains in comic book history. This February, Marvel is proud to celebrate this bloodthirsty icon in a special one-shot titled “Carnage Forever.”
- Featuring stories by an all-star assembly of creators including Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Ram V, Ty Templeton, and Edgar Salazar, this one-shot will be packed with violent stories from everyone’s favorite symbiote serial killer’s notorious past, present, and future.
- “Carnage Forever #1” will also provide the first hints of Carnage’s visceral new era! That’s right, stay tuned in the coming weeks for the full announcement of Carnage’s new ongoing series launching in March!
- Check out the cover of “Carnage Forever #1” above and prepare for Carnage’s milestone celebration on February 23.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson: “What makes Carnage such a fun challenge to write is that everyone THINKS they know what to expect from him. I’m a huge fan of horror stories in any medium, and getting to lean into the unbridled violence and terror of Carnage—while also finding new ways to subvert reader expectations—has made it a complete thrill. We’ve seen plenty of ‘slasher film’ takes on Carnage, and in Extreme Carnage we got to see him and his family in a sort of Manchurian Candidate context. For ‘Carnage Forever,’ I wanted to show Carnage in an almost Exorcist-like setting. Without spoiling it, we see him make an unexpected bond with a very unexpected kind of character, with all the grisly and horrifying consequences Carnage fans have come to expect.”
- Writer Ram V: “It’s been a lot of fun working in the Symbiote corner of the Marvel Universe. Now with Carnage Forever, I’m thrilled to have a chance to tell some absolutely twisted tales for the killer symbiote for this anniversary collection and perhaps seed some ideas for things to come!”