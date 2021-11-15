SeaWorld Orlando Offers Black Friday Deals on Tickets, Passes and More

by | Nov 15, 2021 3:21 PM Pacific Time

Just in time for the holiday season, SeaWorld is offering unbeatable deals and great low pricing during the 2021 Black Friday sale, beginning today. Save on tickets, Passes, Fun Cards, upgrades and more.

  • Guests can take advantage of these unbeatable offers during SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale today through November 26.

Annual Passes:

  • Save up to $35 on SeaWorld Orlando Annual Passes during the Black Friday Sale.
  • Passes start at $135, or $11.25 per month for Florida residents (+ tax and fees).
  • SeaWorld Pass Members can enjoy a variety of benefits like free parking, in-park discounts, free tickets for friends, monthly rewards and more.

 Fun Cards:

  • Guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando 2022 Fun Card and get the rest of 2021 for free!
  • During the Black Friday Sale, it’s only $84.99 (+ tax and fees), regularly $127.99.
  • You also have the option of a SeaWorld and Aquatica Fun Card for only $125.99 (+ tax and fees), regularly $181.98.
  • Fun Cards have several block out dates on admission, and do not come with any of the benefits that Annual Passes have.

 Tickets:

  • For guests looking to visit for a single-day or just a few days, the SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday 2021 sale has savings on tickets up to 60% off the regular prices.
  • A single-day ticket is available for as low as $49.99 (+ tax and fees), a savings of up to $68 off the gate price.
  • A two-park ticket for Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando is available for as low as $79.99 (+ tax and fees).
  • Additional add-on options for All-Day Dining and Quick-Queue are also available for the single-day ticket option.

 All-Day Dining:

  • Buy one All-Day Dining Deal at regular price ($44.99) and get one at 50% off ($22.49) as part of the SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday 2021 Sale.
  • The deal allows one entree, side or dessert, and select non-alcoholic beverage per hour at participating restaurants.

Tours:

  • Guests can save up to 50% on select animal tours on select dates. There are limited spaces available for each tour, so book as soon as possible to make sure you get your preferred date.

Summer Day Camps:

  • Guests can save $75 on SeaWorld Orlando's summer day camps which offer fun, quality educational experiences along with superior safety standards and low counselor-to-camper ratios.

 Quick Queue:

  • Guests can save up to 50% on Quick Queue products on select dates which allow visitors to skip-the-line on some of SeaWorld’s most popular attractions including the all-new Ice Breaker, opening February 2022.

Additional offers include:

  • Buy one Dine with Orca experience, get one 50% off on select dates.
  • Save up to 30% off Christmas Dinner with Santa or Breakfast with Sesame on select dates.
  • Buy five (10 punch) Christmas Lanyards for the price of four
  • Pass Member Exclusive: Buy four All-Day Dining Deals for $125.

Be sure to head over to the SeaWorld Orlando website to take advantage of these deals.

 
 
