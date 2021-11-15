Taiwanese Artists Create Stunning Sand Sculptures Inspired by Disney-Pixar Films
by Laughing Place Disney Newsdesk | Nov 15, 2021 4:52 PM Pacific Time
Pixar tweeted images of some absolutely incredible sand sculptures that Taiwanese artists spent over 2,200 hours creating for this year’s Fulong Sand Art Festival.
What’s Happening:
- Taiwanese artists spent over 2,200 hours creating over 18 different Pixar-themed sculptures for this year’s Fulong Sand Art Festival.
- The sand sculptures are based on various Pixar films, such as Luca, Toy Story, Finding Dory, Soul and more.
All of the Pixar films featured in the sand sculptures are available to stream now on Disney+.