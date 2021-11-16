Six Part ABC News Special “City of Angels | City of Death” Heads to Hulu on November 24

A new docuseries, City of Angels | City of Death, is heading to Hulu, tackling the story of some of the most notorious murderers to terrorize Los Angeles in the 1970s and ‘80s.

What’s Happening:

Throughout the 1970s and ‘80s, more than 20 serial killers stalked the streets of Los Angeles simultaneously and within miles of each other, murdering and terrorizing citizens — until the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division banded together and tracked down the killers.

From producers of ABC 20/20 , the new Hulu Original City of Angels | City of Death chronicles the group of LAPD detectives and their investigations, from launching stakeouts to tracking and catching some of that era’s most notorious murderers, including the Freeway Killer, the Hillside Strangler, the Sunset Strip Killer and more.

About City of Angels | City of Death:

City of Angels | City of Death depicts the chilling details of the gruesome crimes through dramatic recreations and the first-hand accounts of law enforcement as they masterfully juggled multiple serial killer investigations before the introduction of DNA technology and under the pressure of unprecedented media attention. The detectives’ discoveries changed the way authorities catch killers, revolutionizing modern methods.

Episode Synopsis:

Heart of Darkness: LAPD detectives must juggle multiple investigations at once as a rash of serial killings terrorized the people of Los Angeles starting in the mid-1970s. Detectives Bob Grogan and Tom Lange hunt for these notorious killers throughout the city, from the Hillside Strangler in the Hollywood Hills to the Skid Row Stabber in the dangerous streets of downtown L.A. At the same time, another mysterious serial killer begins his reign of terror.

The Freeway Killer eludes detective Robert Souza, leading him all over Southern California. To focus his search, Souza seeks the help of imprisoned murderer Roy Norris, one of the infamous Tool Box Killers. Meanwhile, one of the Hillside Strangler suspects agrees to turn on his murderous partner to avoid the death penalty, but the district attorney’s office believes the judge should throw out the case. A new serial killer strikes, abducting women off the Sunset Strip. Judgment Day: The Sunset Strip Killer is at large, and detective Frank Garcia must decipher newly found clues. The serial killers of this chilling era go to trial and receive their sentences, giving their victims justice.