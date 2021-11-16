Freeform Announces January 2022 Premiere Dates for “Single Drunk Female,” New Episodes of “Grown-ish”

Freeform has announced the January 2022 premiere dates for the new comedy series Single Drunk Female as well as new episodes of Grown-ish season 4.

Freeform has announced its January schedule that features the series premiere of Single Drunk Female , and the return of Grown-ish season 4.

Single Drunk Female hails from Jenni Konner and Simone Finch and will debut with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, January 20th at 10 pm ET/PT. After its premiere, the series will air new episodes Thursdays at 10:30 pm, following Grown-ish.

Grown-ish will air new episodes a week later on Thursday, January 27th.

The new episodes of both shows will be available to stream on Hulu

Single Drunk Female | Thursday, January 20th at 10 pm ET/PT

In this dramedy, a public flame-out at a New York media company forces 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.

Single Drunk Female stars:

Sofia Black-D’Elia

Ally Sheedy

Rebecca Henderson

Sasha Compère

Lily Mae Harrington

Garrick Bernard

Creative Team:

The series comes from 20th Television and is written and created by Simone Finch (The Connors), who will executive produce along with Jenni Konner (Girls, Camping), Daisy Gardner (Silicon Valley, The Goldbergs), Phil Traill (Good Girls), Nora Silver and Leslye Headland.

), who will executive produce along with Jenni Konner ( ), Daisy Gardner ( ), Phil Traill ( ), Nora Silver and Leslye Headland. Headland (Russian Doll and Star Wars: The Acolyte) directed the pilot.

Grown-ish | Thursday, January 27th 10 pm ET/PT

The countdown to graduation is on and senior year at Cal U is in full swing. From unexpected hookups to wild nights with the crew, new life choices are on the horizon. Let the celebrations––and the complications––commence!

The series stars:

Yara Shahidi

Trevor Jackson

Francia Raisa

Emily Arlook

Jordan Buhat

Chloe Bailey

Halle Bailey

Luka Sabbat

Diggy Simmons

Creative Team: