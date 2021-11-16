The Walt Disney Family Museum Hosting Virtual Fireside Chat with Disney Legend Sir Tim Rice

by | Nov 16, 2021 5:18 PM Pacific Time

To celebrate Walt Disney’s birthday on Sunday, December 5, the Walt Disney Family Museum will honor Disney Legend Sir Tim Rice in a spectacular musical event, moderated by Don Hahn.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of the museum’s third virtual fundraiser, Sir Rice will be joined via Zoom by his friend and colleague, Oscar-nominated and award-winning filmmaker Don Hahn, as well as a show-stopping cast of Disney and Broadway stars, including Jodi Benson, Merle Dandridge, Brandon Victor Dixon, Mandy Gonzalez, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Adam Pascal, and Alton Fitzgerald White.
  • Sir Rice and Hahn will discuss the beginnings of Rice’s inspiring career, his illustrious partnership with Andrew Lloyd Webber, and their own personal experiences collaborating on such classic Disney films as The Lion King (1994 and 2019) and Beauty and the Beast (1994 and 2017).
  • Following that, the special celebrity musical guests will perform some renditions of Rice’s work.
  • This event will not only pay tribute to Sir Rice’s remarkable accomplishments, but it will also benefit The Walt Disney Family Museum’s education initiatives, including the Animation Academy Certificate Program for at-promise students.

How to View:

  • Fireside Chat with Sir Tim Rice, Moderated by Don Hahn will be streamed from 5–6:30pm PT on December 5, 2021.
  • The virtual fundraiser will be presented as two versions. The first is a paid VIP Experience featuring the full-length conversation between Sir Rice and Hahn, an extended medley of performances, and a special toast to Walt Disney’s birthday.
  • In the second version, guests can tune into a free program featuring highlights from Sir Rice and Hahn’s discussion and a selection of the evening’s most memorable musical performances. Pre-registration will be required to view the free public program.
  • Tickets for the virtual fundraiser's VIP Experience start at $100, with tiered ticket and sponsorship options, as well as exclusive autographed gifts. There is also a limited opportunity at the $35,000 level to attend an intimate private cocktail reception and viewing party hosted at the museum on Sunday, December 5.

What They’re Saying:

  • Executive Director of The Walt Disney Family Museum, Kirsten Komoroske said: “We’re pleased to present our year-end fundraising event—and our biggest cast of virtual presenters and contributors so far—by honoring Sir Tim Rice’s lifetime of incredible contributions to film, music and theatre. Our virtual fundraisers have been a wonderful way to connect our museum community with legendary luminaries, and to continue our mission to provide high-level education in art and animation to the next generation of creative talent.”

More information about the event and how to purchase tickets are available at waltdisney.org/STR.

 
 
