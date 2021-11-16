Walt Disney World Golf Courses Allow Guests to Rent the Latest TaylorMade Golf Club Technology

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World and want to play a round of golf without the hassle of traveling with your clubs, Walt Disney World Golf has the latest golf club technology from TaylorMade available for rent at all courses.

Players can rent the latest clubs for both men and women from TaylorMade at Walt Disney World golf courses.

The Sim2 Max golf clubs are available for rental, in left or right-hand, with regular and stiff flex shaft options.

Players can take advantage of the opportunity to test drive the latest golf equipment while visiting Orlando and also take advantage of substantial savings when purchasing new clubs through the pro shops.

Rental rates are $49.00 for 18-holes and $29.00 for 9-holes. The 18-hole rate includes two sleeves (3 balls each) of TaylorMade golf balls, and the 9-hole rate includes a single sleeve of the same 3 balls.

Golf shoes from Adidas are also available for rental for $10.00.

In addition, Walt Disney World has youth clubs available for juniors from U.S. Kids Golf, which are available for $19.00 for 18 holes and $11.00 for 9 holes.

The golf professional shops offer a wide variety of accessories to improve your game, bring home with you as a memento of your visit, or give as a gift to that special someone.

For details, you can call the Walt Disney World Golf Reservations Center at (407) WDW-GOLF (939-4653) or head to GolfWDW.com