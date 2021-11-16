U.S. Military Members Can Take Advantage of Great Rates at Select Disney Resort Hotels, Enjoy Disney Military Salute Tickets in 2022

by | Nov 16, 2021 4:22 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Members of the U.S. military can take advantage of some special rates at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights January 1, 2022 through December 16, 2022, when they book by December 16, 2022.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney is offering Military Promotional Resort Room Only reservations in addition to 4-Day and 5-Day Disney Military Salute Tickets.
  • Tickets are only available for eligible Guests to purchase at U.S. Military Bases, Shades of Green and Walt Disney World Resort theme park windows.

Details on the Military Promotional Resort Room:

  • The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
  • Length of stay requirements may apply.
  • Valid military ID will be required upon check-in and military member (or spouse) must stay in the room.
  • This offer is for active or retired US military personnel, including active or retired members of the National Guard, Reservists, the US Coast Guard, the US Space Force, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Spouses of Military Service Members also qualify if they are able to present valid and active US Military IDs in the absence of active or retired Military Personnel or Commissioned Corps Members.
  • May not be combined with any other discount or promotion.
  • Additional per-adult charges may apply if there are more than two adults per room.
  • Advance reservations required.
  • Offer excludes the following Disney Resort hotels: The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.
  • Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, suites in Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.
  • Valid admission and a park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included in this offer.

Details on 4-Day or 5-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket:

5-Day Disney Military Salute Tickets

Purchase now through December 16, 2022.

  • With the Park Hopper Option: $349 plus tax
  • With the Park Hopper Plus Option: $379 plus tax
  • With the Park Hopper Option and Disney Genie+ service: $424 plus tax
  • With the Park Hopper Plus Option and Disney Genie+ service: $454 plus tax

4-Day Disney Military Salute Tickets

Purchase now through December 16, 2022.

  • With the Park Hopper Option: $329 plus tax
  • With the Park Hopper Plus Option: $359 plus tax
  • With the Park Hopper Option and Disney Genie+ service: $389 plus tax
  • With the Park Hopper Plus Option and Disney Genie+ service: $419 plus tax
  • Receive admission for 4 or 5 days when you visit during the period from January 1, 2022 through December 16, 2022.
  • Both a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system and valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up. Reservations are limited and subject to availability.
  • You can also purchase the Memory Maker product for a special price of $98 through December 16, 2022.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed