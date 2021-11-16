U.S. Military Members Can Take Advantage of Great Rates at Select Disney Resort Hotels, Enjoy Disney Military Salute Tickets in 2022

Members of the U.S. military can take advantage of some special rates at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights January 1, 2022 through December 16, 2022, when they book by December 16, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Disney is offering Military Promotional Resort Room Only reservations in addition to 4-Day and 5-Day Disney Military Salute Tickets.

Tickets are only available for eligible Guests to purchase at U.S. Military Bases, Shades of Green and Walt Disney World Resort theme park windows.

Details on the Military Promotional Resort Room:

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Valid military ID will be required upon check-in and military member (or spouse) must stay in the room.

This offer is for active or retired US military personnel, including active or retired members of the National Guard, Reservists, the US Coast Guard, the US Space Force, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Spouses of Military Service Members also qualify if they are able to present valid and active US Military IDs in the absence of active or retired Military Personnel or Commissioned Corps Members.

May not be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if there are more than two adults per room.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes the following Disney Resort hotels: The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, suites in Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

Valid admission and a park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included in this offer.

Details on 4-Day or 5-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket:

5-Day Disney Military Salute Tickets

Purchase now through December 16, 2022.

With the Park Hopper Option: $349 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus Option: $379 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Option and Disney Genie+ service: $424 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus Option and Disney Genie+ service: $454 plus tax

4-Day Disney Military Salute Tickets

Purchase now through December 16, 2022.

With the Park Hopper Option: $329 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus Option: $359 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Option and Disney Genie+ service: $389 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus Option and Disney Genie+ service: $419 plus tax

Receive admission for 4 or 5 days when you visit during the period from January 1, 2022 through December 16, 2022.

Both a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system and valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up. Reservations are limited and subject to availability.

You can also purchase the Memory Maker product for a special price of $98 through December 16, 2022.