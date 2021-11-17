Adventures by Disney to Require All Guest to be Fully Vaccinated for Departures Starting In Mid January

Adventures by Disney has announced a health travel policy change and will require all guests to provide proof of vaccination for trips departing on or after January 12, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Starting earlier next year, Adventures by Disney will require all guests to provide proof of being fully vaccinated before joining any trip.
- This new requirement will apply to all departures on or after January 12, 2022.
- Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result will no longer be accepted as an alternative.
- More information can be found on the Adventures by Disney Travel Advisory page.
Acceptable Vaccines:
- In consideration of guidance from the CDC, Adventures by Disney accepts the following vaccine types: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.
- The CDC defines fully vaccinated as 14 days after receiving:
- A single-dose of an accepted 1-dose vaccine
- The second dose of an accepted 2-dose vaccine
Traveling Before January 12, 2022:
- Guests traveling before January 12, 2022, must be fully vaccinated before joining any trip, OR provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within five days prior to the start of the trip.
- Certain destinations may quire COVID-19 vaccination due to country entry requirements.
- Adventures by Disney requires all Guests to be vaccinated for travel to Level 3 international destinations, as listed on the Centers for Disney Control Covid-19 Travel Recommendations by Destination webpage.
Travel Modifications or Cancellations:
- Guests on trips through May 31, 2022, may modify their travel date or cancel their trip without any Adventures by Disney-imposed cancellation fees by contacting their travel agent or Adventure By Disney by December 1, 2021.
- Refunds will be processed back to the original form of payment.
- Standard cancellation policies and terms and conditions apply for any cancellation or modification requests received on or after December 2, 2021.