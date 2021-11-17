Bryan Noon Named President, Entertainment, Walt Disney Television

Disney has named Bryan Noon President, Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced that television executive Bryan Noon has been named president, Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. The news was revealed today by Disney Television chairman, Dana Walden.

Noon will report to Walden and will lead the production and business affairs teams for Walt Disney Television’s content brands and production companies including: Hulu Onyx Collective ABC Freeform ABC Signature 20th Television

His role includes growing Walt Disney Television’s unscripted and animation slates as well as overseeing all aspects of: 20th Animation Walt Disney Television Unscripted and Alternative Disney Television Studios Creative Talent Development & Inclusion 20th Digital Studios Creative Acquisitions

Noon will lead a centralized business affairs and production organization and will create business strategies to emphasize quantity and quality of content output. He’ll work closely with division presidents: Karey Burke (20th Television) Jonnie Davis (ABC Signature) Tara Duncan (Freeform, Onyx Collective) Craig Erwich (Hulu Originals, ABC Entertainment)



Reporting to Noon will be:

Rob Mills (EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television)

Marci Proietto (EVP, 20th Animation)

David Worthen (EVP, 20th Digital Studios)

Tim McNeal (SVP, Creative Talent Development & Inclusion)

Elizabeth Newman (VP, Creative Acquisitions)

Also reporting directly to Noon with dotted line reporting into the division leaders:

Business Affairs executives: Kerry Kennedy (ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Unscripted) Josh Sussman (ABC Signature) Carlos Williams (20th Television, Freeform and Onyx Collective) Brittany Hveem (Hulu Originals) Brad McBride (20th Animation)

Production executives: Nissa Diederich (20th Television) Carol Turner (ABC Signature) Jayne Bieber (Freeform) Mark Levenstein (Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment) Dominick Nuzzi (ABC Daytime)



What They’re Saying:

Dana Walden: “I am so happy to welcome Bryan back to Disney. Since leaving ABC Studios, now known as ABC Signature, Bryan played a meaningful role in building the original content strategy for a world-class streaming platform that transformed our industry. His wealth of experience, combined with the overwhelming respect he has earned from his colleagues and partners, made him an undeniable choice for this position.”

Bryan Noon: "I'm thrilled to be returning to the most famous storytelling company in the world at a time of incredible expansion in its volume of production. The talented creative teams under Dana develop and curate iconic and distinctive programming across all platforms, and I'm excited to support their creators and continue the company's storytelling legacy."

About Bryan Noon: