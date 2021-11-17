Bryan Noon Named President, Entertainment, Walt Disney Television

by | Nov 17, 2021 4:39 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Disney has named Bryan Noon President, Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.

Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Disney/Richard Harbaugh

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has announced that television executive Bryan Noon has been named president, Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. The news was revealed today by Disney Television chairman, Dana Walden.
  • Noon will report to Walden and will lead the production and business affairs teams for Walt Disney Television’s content brands and production companies including:
    • Hulu Originals
    • Onyx Collective
    • ABC Entertainment
    • Freeform 
    • ABC Signature
    • 20th Television
  • His role includes growing Walt Disney Television’s unscripted and animation slates as well as overseeing all aspects of:
    • 20th Animation
    • Walt Disney Television Unscripted and Alternative
    • Disney Television Studios Creative Talent Development & Inclusion
    • 20th Digital Studios
    • Creative Acquisitions
  • Noon will lead a centralized business affairs and production organization and will create business strategies to emphasize quantity and quality of content output. He’ll work closely with division presidents:
    • Karey Burke (20th Television)
    • Jonnie Davis (ABC Signature)
    • Tara Duncan (Freeform, Onyx Collective)
    • Craig Erwich (Hulu Originals, ABC Entertainment)

Reporting to Noon will be:

  • Rob Mills (EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television)
  • Marci Proietto (EVP, 20th Animation)
  • David Worthen (EVP, 20th Digital Studios)
  • Tim McNeal (SVP, Creative Talent Development & Inclusion)
  • Elizabeth Newman (VP, Creative Acquisitions)

Also reporting directly to Noon with dotted line reporting into the division leaders:

  • Business Affairs executives:
    • Kerry Kennedy (ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Unscripted)
    • Josh Sussman (ABC Signature)
    • Carlos Williams (20th Television, Freeform and Onyx Collective)
    • Brittany Hveem (Hulu Originals)
    • Brad McBride (20th Animation)
  • Production executives:
    • Nissa Diederich (20th Television)
    • Carol Turner (ABC Signature)
    • Jayne Bieber (Freeform)
    • Mark Levenstein (Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment)
    • Dominick Nuzzi (ABC Daytime)

What They’re Saying:

  • Dana Walden: “I am so happy to welcome Bryan back to Disney. Since leaving ABC Studios, now known as ABC Signature, Bryan played a meaningful role in building the original content strategy for a world-class streaming platform that transformed our industry. His wealth of experience, combined with the overwhelming respect he has earned from his colleagues and partners, made him an undeniable choice for this position.”
  • Bryan Noon: “I’m thrilled to be returning to the most famous storytelling company in the world at a time of incredible expansion in its volume of production. The talented creative teams under Dana develop and curate iconic and distinctive programming across all platforms, and I’m excited to support their creators and continue the company’s storytelling legacy.”

About Bryan Noon:

  • Noon most recently served as vice president of Original Series at Netflix leading the business team for original series and overseeing build-out of the company’s internal studio and formation of production and post-production teams.
  • Before going to Netflix, Noon was at ABC Studios for nine years serving as the head of finance, then VP of Business Affairs.
  • He began his early career in finance at Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, InterMedia Films and Artists Television Group.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed