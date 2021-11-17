Hulu Gains U.S. Streaming Rights to British Comedy Series “Bloods”

Hulu has bought the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to British paramedic centered comedy show, Bloods, originally from Sky.

What’s Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter Bloods become available in the U.S. on December 9.

In addition, Sky has ordered a second 10-episode season of the show, which will be included in the Hulu streaming deal.

Katherine Kelly and Nathan Foad are joining the cast alongside main stars Samson Kayo, who plays Maleek, and Jane Horrocks, who portrays his colleague and over-friendly divorcee Wendy.

Created by Kayo and Nathan Byron, the show is written by Byron and Paul Doolan ( Trollied ) and produced by Debbie Pisani ( Flack ).

New writers include Patrica Alcock, Tasha Dhanraj and Tom Melia. The executive producers for Roughcut are Ash Atalla ( The Office , The IT Crowd ) and Alex Smith ( Trollied ).

Bloods will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

What They’re Saying:

Creator of Bloods, Kayo Byron said: “I’m so excited the Bloods team are back together again for this new bigger and bolder (season). With 10 episodes, there is going to be loads more laughs, friendship and fun for fans to enjoy.”

Star Jane Horrocks added: "I am very much looking forward to getting back to Bloods for (season) 2. The scripts are already banging, and Wendy is getting more naughty!"