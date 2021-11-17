“Ron’s Gone Wrong” Coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and More This December

You may not be able to own a real B*Bot, but this December you can discover the story of Barney and his pal Ron when 20th Century Studios’ Ron’s Gone Wrong comes to home release.

What’s Happening:

Ron’s Gone Wrong is coming to digital and physical media home release just in time for the holidays!

is coming to digital and physical media home release just in time for the holidays! The 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD December 7th and Digital December 15th.

Kids and kids at heart are invited to witness the crazy adventures between a B*Bot and his human best friend, as they discover self-acceptance and courage along the way.

Bonus Features:*

When Jack Met Zach – Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer, the voices behind Ron and Barney, sit down to chat about a fun assortment of topics. From social media to skateboarding, the two actors from two very different generations tell us all about when Jack met Zach. Making Ron Right – Join cast and crew behind the scenes as they reveal the skill, dedication and friendship it took to bring this film to life. From writing the script to the voice-over booth, Locksmith’s artisans detail how they made Ron right.

*bonus features vary by product and retailer

Film Synopsis:

“Things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, receives a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his ‘best friend out of the box.’ In this action-packed animated story set against the backdrop of the social media age, a boy and his robot discover the wonderful messiness of true friendship.”

The film stars:

Jack Dylan Grazer as Barney Pudowski

Zach Galifianakis as Ron

Olivia Colman as Donka Pudowski

Ed Helms as Graham Pudowski

Justice Smith as Marc Wydell

Rob Delaney as Andrew Morris

Kylie Cantrall as Savannah Meades

Marcus Scribner as Alex

Ricardo Hurtado as Rich

Thomas Barbusca as Jayden

Creative Team: