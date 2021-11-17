“Ron’s Gone Wrong” Coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and More This December

You may not be able to own a real B*Bot, but this December you can discover the story of Barney and his pal Ron when 20th Century Studios’ Ron’s Gone Wrong comes to home release.
What’s Happening:
- Ron’s Gone Wrong is coming to digital and physical media home release just in time for the holidays!
- The 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD December 7th and Digital December 15th.
- Kids and kids at heart are invited to witness the crazy adventures between a B*Bot and his human best friend, as they discover self-acceptance and courage along the way.
Bonus Features:*
- A Boy and His B*Bot: When Jack Met Zach – Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer, the voices behind Ron and Barney, sit down to chat about a fun assortment of topics. From social media to skateboarding, the two actors from two very different generations tell us all about when Jack met Zach.
- Making Ron Right – Join cast and crew behind the scenes as they reveal the skill, dedication and friendship it took to bring this film to life. From writing the script to the voice-over booth, Locksmith’s artisans detail how they made Ron right.
- “Sunshine” Music Video – Song from the motion picture Ron’s Gone Wrong, performed by Liam Payne.
*bonus features vary by product and retailer
Film Synopsis:
- “Things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, receives a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his ‘best friend out of the box.’ In this action-packed animated story set against the backdrop of the social media age, a boy and his robot discover the wonderful messiness of true friendship.”
The film stars:
- Jack Dylan Grazer as Barney Pudowski
- Zach Galifianakis as Ron
- Olivia Colman as Donka Pudowski
- Ed Helms as Graham Pudowski
- Justice Smith as Marc Wydell
- Rob Delaney as Andrew Morris
- Kylie Cantrall as Savannah Meades
- Marcus Scribner as Alex
- Ricardo Hurtado as Rich
- Thomas Barbusca as Jayden
Creative Team:
- Directed by: Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine
- Co-Directed by: Octavio E. Rodriguez
- Produced by: Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay
- Executive Producers: Sarah Smith, Peter Baynham and Elisabeth Murdoch
- Written by: Sarah Smith and Peter Baynham
- Music by: Henry Jackman