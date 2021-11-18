Special Offers Available for Disneyland Resort Hotels Through April 7

Guests can save up to 25% off select rooms with a magical offer at a Disneyland Resort Hotel, valid most Sunday – Thursdays from January 3 through April 7.

Guests can take advantage of special offers on Disneyland Resort hotels, including: Save 20% on Standard room types and 25% on Premium room types at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save 20% on Standard room types and 25% on Premium room types at Disneyland Hotel Save 10% on both Standard and Premium room types at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

Guests can also enjoy weekend magic with 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or Disneyland Resort Hotel, valid most nights from Jan. 3 through April 7.

Offer details:

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room type at the same hotel for travel most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 3 through April 7, 2022.

Book now through March 17, 2022; travel must be completed by April 8, 2022.

Premium room types included in offer are Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites.

Not valid on previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for same date and same park required to enter a theme park, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access.