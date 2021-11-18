Special Offers Available for Disneyland Resort Hotels Through April 7

Guests can save up to 25% off select rooms with a magical offer at a Disneyland Resort Hotel, valid most Sunday – Thursdays from January 3 through April 7.
- Guests can take advantage of special offers on Disneyland Resort hotels, including:
- Save 20% on Standard room types and 25% on Premium room types at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- Save 20% on Standard room types and 25% on Premium room types at Disneyland Hotel
- Save 10% on both Standard and Premium room types at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel
- Guests can also enjoy weekend magic with 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or Disneyland Resort Hotel, valid most nights from Jan. 3 through April 7.
Offer details:
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room type at the same hotel for travel most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 3 through April 7, 2022.
- Book now through March 17, 2022; travel must be completed by April 8, 2022.
- Premium room types included in offer are Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites.
- Not valid on previously booked rooms.
- Advance reservations required.
- Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
- Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
- Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
- Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
- Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for same date and same park required to enter a theme park, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access.