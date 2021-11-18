Yamazaki 55 Momokase Event Coming to Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs, Tickets Priced at $5,055

For a truly once-in-a-lifetime evening, Disney Springs guests can join Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto and the Morimoto Asia team on Saturday December 4th for Yamazaki 55 Momokase, featuring one of the oldest and rarest Japanese whiskies in the world – Yamazaki 55. And that’s just part of a trio of events coming to the popular restaurant.

Yamazaki 55 Momokase – December 4:

Only 200 bottles of this 55-year-old whisky were produced, and one is at Morimoto Asia.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., guests will enjoy a multi-course dining experience, with a menu fully customized and prepared by Iron Chef Morimoto.

Each taste will be masterfully designed to pair with aged Yamazaki whisky – 12, 18, and 25 years.

Guests will finish their culinary journey by becoming one of a select few in the world to get to taste the smooth and woody notes of the exclusive and high-end Yamazaki 55.

Each attendee will take home a custom engraved Yamazaki 55 glass, an elegant and unique keepsake of the evening.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience, taking place at the sushi bar, is extremely limited, with only 14 seats available.

Tickets are $5,055 (price includes tax and gratuity), and can be purchased here

Yakiniku Night – December 3:

On Friday, December 3rd at 7 p.m., Morimoto Asia will host an outdoor Yakiniku Night with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, featuring the finest grilled beef, including both Japanese A5 and American Wagyu as well as the Ramen Rumble-winning Surf n’ Turf Ramen.

Yakiniku Night is sold out, but be sure to check back for future events like this one.

12 Beers of Christmas – December 5: