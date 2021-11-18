Yamazaki 55 Momokase Event Coming to Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs, Tickets Priced at $5,055

by | Nov 18, 2021 11:38 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

For a truly once-in-a-lifetime evening, Disney Springs guests can join Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto and the Morimoto Asia team on Saturday December 4th for Yamazaki 55 Momokase, featuring one of the oldest and rarest Japanese whiskies in the world – Yamazaki 55. And that’s just part of a trio of events coming to the popular restaurant.

Yamazaki 55 Momokase – December 4:

  • Only 200 bottles of this 55-year-old whisky were produced, and one is at Morimoto Asia.
  • Beginning at 7:30 p.m., guests will enjoy a multi-course dining experience, with a menu fully customized and prepared by Iron Chef Morimoto.
  • Each taste will be masterfully designed to pair with aged Yamazaki whisky – 12, 18, and 25 years.
  • Guests will finish their culinary journey by becoming one of a select few in the world to get to taste the smooth and woody notes of the exclusive and high-end Yamazaki 55.
  • Each attendee will take home a custom engraved Yamazaki 55 glass, an elegant and unique keepsake of the evening.
  • This once-in-a-lifetime experience, taking place at the sushi bar, is extremely limited, with only 14 seats available.
  • Tickets are $5,055 (price includes tax and gratuity), and can be purchased here.

Yakiniku Night – December 3:

  • On Friday, December 3rd at 7 p.m., Morimoto Asia will host an outdoor Yakiniku Night with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, featuring the finest grilled beef, including both Japanese A5 and American Wagyu as well as the Ramen Rumble-winning Surf n’ Turf Ramen.
  • Yakiniku Night is sold out, but be sure to check back for future events like this one.

12 Beers of Christmas – December 5:

  • And finally, the spirit of the holidays will arrive early at Morimoto Asia with the annual 12 Beers of Christmas Event, featuring holiday-themed beers and gourmet bites.
  • Two different seating options will be available on December 5th:
    • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Each seating will feature 12 holiday-themed brews from Central Florida breweries and 12 mouthwatering samplings of pan-Asian cuisine, including traditional okonomiyaki, takoyaki, sushi & raw bar and Peking duck.
  • This culinary holiday tradition, hosted by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, is a hit with foodies and beer connoisseurs alike.
  • Tickets are $95 plus tax and gratuity, with upgrades to private booths and private dining rooms available. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
  • Tickets are $95 and are available here.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed