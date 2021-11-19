D23 to Release Gold Member Exclusive Publication Case, “Encanto” Candle Pin on November 22

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club recently announced two items that will be available exclusively to Gold Members.
What’s Happening:
- This week, D23 revealed not one but two exclusive products that Gold Members will be able purchase.
- These include a specially designed magazine case as well as a pin inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming film Encanto.
- Take a look at both items below:
Disney twenty-three Publication Case
- First, back by popular demand, D23 Gold Members can purchase a binder specifically designed to hold their issues of Disney twenty-three magazine.
- Each portfolio is made of black linen and bears a silver foil print on the spint.
- The binder holds four issues of the magazine.
- Cases will be sold for $29.99 plus tax.
- These exclusively publication cases will be available on shopDisney starting at 7 a.m. PT on November 22nd.
- In order to purchase, D23 Gold Members will need to be logged into shopDisney and have their D23 Gold Membership tied to their account.
- Note that this release is limited and they will only be available while supplies last.
Encanto Candle Pin
- Next, Disney fans will soon be able to purchase this exclusive pin inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto.
- The pin features the Madrigal family’s glittering candle seen in the film.
- This LE 1,000 pin will also be released exclusively to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney starting at 7 a.m. on November 22nd.
- Pins will be sold for $12.99 plus tax and are limited to two pins per D23 Gold Member.
- Once again, be sure that you’re logged into shopDisney and that your account is tied to your D23 Gold Membership in order to purchase.
