D23 to Release Gold Member Exclusive Publication Case, “Encanto” Candle Pin on November 22

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club recently announced two items that will be available exclusively to Gold Members.

What’s Happening:

This week, D23 revealed not one but two exclusive products that Gold Members will be able purchase.

These include a specially designed magazine case pin inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming film Encanto .

. Take a look at both items below:

Disney twenty-three Publication Case

First, back by popular demand, D23 Gold Members can purchase a binder specifically designed to hold their issues of Disney twenty-three magazine.

magazine. Each portfolio is made of black linen and bears a silver foil print on the spint.

The binder holds four issues of the magazine.

Cases will be sold for $29.99 plus tax.

These exclusively publication cases will be available on shopDisney starting at 7 a.m. PT on November 22nd.

In order to purchase, D23 Gold Members will need to be logged into shopDisney and have their D23 Gold Membership tied to their account.

Note that this release is limited and they will only be available while supplies last.

Encanto Candle Pin

Next, Disney fans will soon be able to purchase this exclusive pin inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto .

. The pin features the Madrigal family’s glittering candle seen in the film.

This LE 1,000 pin will also be released exclusively to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney starting at 7 a.m. on November 22nd.

Pins will be sold for $12.99 plus tax and are limited to two pins per D23 Gold Member.

Once again, be sure that you’re logged into shopDisney and that your account is tied to your D23 Gold Membership in order to purchase.

More D23 News: