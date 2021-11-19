“GMA3” Guest List: Cameron Diaz, Lacey Chabert and More to Appear Week of November 22nd

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 22nd-26th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, religious leaders, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 22nd-26th:

Monday, November 22 Jerome Adams (Former United States Surgeon General) Kim Perell ( Jump ) Nina Dobrev ( Love Hard )

Tuesday, November 23 Justin Bibb (Mayor-Elect of Cleveland, Ohio) Nikole Hannah-Jones ( 1619 Project: A New Origin Story ) Dancing with the Stars winning couple

Wednesday, November 24 Leslie Sarasin (Food Industry Association President and CEO) Brian Dawkins ( Blessed by the Best ) MC Lyte ( Partners in Rhyme ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson (pre-recorded on November 16)

Thursday, November 25 – Thanksgiving Day Jilly Stephens (City Harvest CEO) Cameron Diaz (Avaline Co-Founder) Lacey Chabert ( Christmas at Castle Hart ) (pre-recorded on November 18)

Friday, November 26 Preempted



