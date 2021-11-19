Minds Will Soar at The Walt Disney Family Museum’s Spirit of the Season Art Exhibit

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced the opening of their latest community art initiative, Spirit of the Season: A Community Art Exhibition.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, both amateur and professional artists were encouraged to submit artworks inspired by their own holiday traditions and expressing what the spirit of the season means to them. The museum received a vast number of submissions from local Bay area artists, who have kindly loaned their original works to this exhibition, as well as digital submissions from artists around the country and internationally.

A juried selection of 2D, 3D, digital, animated, and short film work will be on view in the museum’s Lower Lobby Gallery beginning yesterday, November 18, along with a collection of contributions by museum staff, and additional artwork displayed on an interactive monitor.

Spirit of the Season is the fourth in a series of community exhibitions sponsored by The Walt Disney Family Museum and is the first to debut in-person in the museum.

Previous exhibitions, including The World of Tomorrow

Walt and his family’s fondness for the holidays is explored in the Walt Disney Family Foundation’s film Christmas with Walt Disney, directed and produced by Oscar-nominated and award-winning Disney Legend, Don Hahn. This festive documentary will be presented in the museum’s theater on weekends throughout the holiday season.

What They’re Saying:

The Walt Disney Family Museum Executive Director, Kirsten Komoroske said: “After our closure last holiday season due to the pandemic, we’re pleased to mark this holiday season by celebrating the outstanding talent of adult and teen artists from the Bay Area and beyond. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our participating artists for their beautiful submissions and for their continued support of our community art initiatives.”

Spirit of the Season: A Community Art Exhibition will be on display in the museum’s Lower Lobby Gallery from November 18, 2021 through March 20, 2022. Admission is free with a pre-purchased main museum or special exhibition ticket, available at waltdisney.org/tickets.