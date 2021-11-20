“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Sandra Bullock, Bill Burr and More to Appear Week of November 22nd

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 22nd-26th:
- Monday, November 22
- Sandra Bullock (The Unforgivable)
- Bill Burr (F is for Family)
- Musical Guest Lizzy McAlpine
- Tuesday, November 23
- Jon Bernthal (King Richard)
- Bachelorette Michelle Young (The Bachelorette)
- Musical Guest Parker McCollum
- Wednesday, November 24 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: November 17, 2021
- Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
- John Wilson (How To with John Wilson)
- Musical Guest The War on Drugs
- Thursday, November 25 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: November 2, 2021
- Tom Hanks (Finch)
- June Diane Raphael (8 Bit Christmas)
- Friday, November 26 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: November 8, 2021
- Gwyneth Paltrow (Sex, Love and Goop)
- Kal Penn (You Can’t Be Serious)
- Musical Guest Hardy
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.