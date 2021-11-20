“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Sandra Bullock, Bill Burr and More to Appear Week of November 22nd

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 22nd-26th:

Monday, November 22 Sandra Bullock ( The Unforgivable ) Bill Burr ( F is for Family ) Musical Guest Lizzy McAlpine

Tuesday, November 23 Jon Bernthal ( King Richard ) Bachelorette Michelle Young ( The Bachelorette Musical Guest Parker McCollum

Wednesday, November 24 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: November 17, 2021 Michael Keaton ( Dopesick John Wilson ( How To with John Wilson ) Musical Guest The War on Drugs

Thursday, November 25 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: November 2, 2021 Tom Hanks ( Finch ) June Diane Raphael ( 8 Bit Christmas )

Friday, November 26 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: November 8, 2021 Gwyneth Paltrow ( Sex, Love and Goop ) Kal Penn ( You Can’t Be Serious ) Musical Guest Hardy



