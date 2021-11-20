Updated Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire Show Coming to the Magic Kingdom in Early 2022

One of many shows missing at Walt Disney World since the parks reopened in July 2020 is Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire at the Magic Kingdom. Fans of the show can breathe a sigh of relief, as it was just announced at Destination D23 to return early next year in an all new form!

What’s Happening:

Live entertainment will return to the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage early next year, with a show newly enhanced for the 50th Anniversary celebration.

Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire will incorporate favorite scenes from the previous version of the show – with sequences inspired by Frozen , Tangled and The Princess and the Frog – plus a new opening and a new finale with Mickey Mouse and all his friends in their sparkling, EARidescent fashions.

The show will also include an all-new, original song entitled "Where the Magic Feels Like Home."

Concept art was showcased at the Destination D23 presentation, showing off the new costumes for the show’s cast of dancers.

Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire, which originally debuted in 2016, has been dark since the Magic Kingdom reopened from the pandemic related closure in July 2020.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as there’s more announcements and excitement to come from Destination D23 this weekend!