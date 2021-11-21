Disney Legend Dick Nunis’ Autobiography “Walt’s Apprentice” Coming Out Next Year

Today at Destination D23, the event hosted a presentation entitled “A Conversation with Dick Nunis,” which talked with the Disney Legend who was instrumental in the leadership of the Disney theme parks from the 1960s through to the 1990s. During the conversation, it was revealed that Dick has a new book coming out next year.

Talking with Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline, Dick Nunis revealed his new autobiography, entitled Walt’s Apprentice , coming out in October 2022.

Dick Nunis began his work at the Walt Disney Company with the opening of Disneyland

In 1961, he became director of park operations and helped develop “Project X,” which would eventually become Walt Disney World

By 1971, the year the Magic Kingdom

On May 26, 1999, exactly 44 years to the day since he joined Disney, Dick retired as chairman of Walt Disney Attractions.

A true highlight of the Conversation with Dick Nunis at Destination D23 today his recounting of a story asking Walt not to smoke in the Park because Cast Members were smoking between their work spot and break room and would give Dick the excuse “Walt smokes in the park” when they were talked to.

