Trailer For New Disney+ Competition Series, “Foodtastic,” Debuts at Destination D23

Today, as part of the Destination D23 festivities, the trailer for the new Disney-themed kitchen competition series, Foodtastic, hosted by Keke Palmer, debuted, giving fans a peek at the beautiful sculptures made entirely out of food that make up this new unscripted series.

What’s Happening:

Today, at Destination D23, Disney+ Foodtastic, an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food, launching exclusively on the streaming service December 15.

Foodtastic is an exciting new series hosted by the multitalented, Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer, with FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serving as food art experts. Teams of highly skilled artists work to create extravagant and extremely detailed larger-than-life builds out of everyday food items, putting their creative and technical skills to the test. Each episode showcases beautiful pieces of work that are rooted in your favorite iconic Disney IP.

Previously, each of the episodes featured in the series had been announced and will be focused on: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Introducing Micro-Girl Food artists call on Ant-Man and The Wasp to help a lab tech save the day. Star Wars : The Rebel Mechanic “Foodtastic” food artists help a Rebel mechanic defeat the Galactic Empire. Toy Story : Toy Doctor to the Rescue Food artists distract Andy before he learns his robot toy is broken. Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Best Friend Food artists and beloved characters keep Belle’s best friend entertained. The Avengers : Sorceress by Day Food artists must conjure the Avengers to save the city from an attack. Cars : Back on the Track Food artists give a mechanic a car to enter the Piston Cup. The Lion King : Queen of the Jungle Food artists help a Pride Lands tour guide tell Simba’s story. Up: An Explorer’s Adventure Food artists give an explorer helpful suggestions on where she should go. Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph’s New Game Food artists work to make a brand-new video game for an amazing gamer. Pirates of the Caribbean : The Hunt for Barbossa Food artists help a retired pirate free her matey, Captain Barbossa! The Muppets: A Chicken Day Miracle Food artists work to make Gonzo’s holiday, Chicken Day, the best day ever.

The trailer debuted during the Disney+ Panel at this year's Destination D23 event.