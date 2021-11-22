Disneyland Paris “Unwraps” Christmas Season With New Parade and Other Offerings

Disneyland Paris has prepared an incredible set of Christmas offerings for their guests to enjoy, including a brand-new dazzling parade that runs both during the day and at night, along with the return of Chef’s Enchanting Festive Cuisine events to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and the must-see nighttime spectacular Disney Illuminations on December 21st.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is now decked out in the magic of Christmas for every guest to celebrate with holiday cheer. In Disneyland Paris, guests are welcomed by a majestic tree glittering with a thousand lights on Main Street, U.S.A., leading them to Sleeping Beauty Castle, where it snows more than 12 times a day!

For this special and long-awaited Christmas, Guests can find many iconic Disney Characters dressed in their finest holiday attire – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and Stitch, not to mention Santa Claus** himself, adding to the magic of the season in both Disney Parks.

Disneyland Paris teams have secretly been developing Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade over the past several years and are now happy to present this brand-new parade that will put a sparkle in everyone’s eyes for Christmas! Composed of five gigantic floats, the parade features not only Mickey and his friends, but also Disney Princesses and Santa Claus, accompanied by Tinker Bell.

Each of these floats represents an idyllic Christmas scene with traditional decorations and parade performers are dressed in costumes specially designed for the occasion.

Disneyland Paris welcomes its guests to the park that is full of enchanting decor that makes the ideal backdrop for capturing magical moments with the click of a camera, especially with several Disney Characters decked in their Christmas attire at photo locations in both Parks.

Christmas decorations at Disneyland Paris include: 7km of garlands in the two Parks and on the Christmas trees 11,604 Christmas ornaments 78 real Christmas trees A majestic tree 24 meters high and 24 tons, with more than 1,000 decorative objects More than 37,000 flowers planted over four days by the Horticulture teams And 200 new costumes that were produced for Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!



Guests can savor the magic of Christmas through immersive Disneyland Paris restaurant offerings. Guests are not only able to feast on a wide variety of seasonal dishes such as stuffed turkey or Christmas Yule Log, but vegan selections including pumpkin and chestnut soup or pan-fried spelt with asparagus and morel mushrooms are also available.

Additionally, Guests can enjoy a selection of delicacies that are both tasty and “Instagrammable,” such as Minnie’s Christmas tartlet, gingerbread trees, and “Olaf’choc’o’neige”, a hot beverage with banana puree and whipped cream. Guests can also enjoy cocktails with or without alcohol in the colors of the holidays at resort bars.

Disney Hotels are also decked out to welcome guests into a uniquely enchanting Disney Christmas atmosphere featuring festive decorations, photo opportunities with Disney Characters and restaurant and shopping offerings. Guests can also book a selection of rooms specially decorated and with surprise gift packages for both adults and kids for Christmas at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel and Disney’s Newport Bay Club.

To celebrate Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Disneyland Paris presents Chef’s Enchanting Festive Cuisine on December 24th and December 31st, plus brunches on December 25th and January 1st.

This unique experience will invite guests to enjoy exceptional menus in the restaurants of Disney Parks and Disney Hotels. To celebrate the transition to the New Year, Guests who have booked a Chef’s Enchanting Festive Cuisine at Disneyland Paris will also have access to the New Year’s Eve party to enjoy a selection of attractions and encounter Disney Characters.

The magic continues to shine brightly with the return of Disney Illuminations. This show features state-of-the-art technology and incorporates sounds, lights, projections, fountains and breathtaking pyrotechnic effects.

Every night, against the backdrop of the Castle, Mickey takes guests on a captivating journey, following in the footsteps of heroes from animated masterpieces. He transports the audience to a dimension where the stories of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Little Mermaid and Frozen as well as Pixar's Finding Nemo come to life. Guests will also witness an incredible naval battle featuring the Black Pearl, the legendary ship of Captain Jack Sparrow followed by a sequence of “live action images” featuring the Millennium Falcon, TIE Fighters and Stormtroopers that will delight Star Wars fans.

and as well as Pixar's come to life. Guests will also witness an incredible naval battle featuring the Black Pearl, the legendary ship of Captain Jack Sparrow followed by a sequence of “live action images” featuring the Millennium Falcon, TIE Fighters and Stormtroopers that will delight fans. The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands made its return to Disneyland Paris on October 23, 2021. This 30-minute show was created specifically for the European destination. With impressive choreography and original costumes, the adventures of Simba, Nala, Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa are brought to life by singers, dancers, acrobats and percussionists.

Daily performances will take place at the park’s Frontierland Theater. Re-orchestrated by Disneyland Paris, guests can (re)experience The Lion King with every favorite moment and all of the legendary music.

