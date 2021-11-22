Advance Tickets Now on Sale for 20th Century Studios’ “The King’s Man” Coming to Theaters December 22nd

The day has finally arrived! Movie fans can now visit Fandango to secure their seats for Matthew’s Vaughn’s The King’s Man. The long-awaited third entry in the Kingsman series will debut in theatres next month and advance tickets are on sale now!
What’s Happening:
- Advance tickets for 20th Century Studios’ “The King’s Man,” are now on sale at Fandango.com.
- The third film in the action-adventure spy series hails from director Matthew Vaughn and is slated to open in U.S. theaters on December 22nd.
- In addition to its nationwide release, select Cinemark theaters are also hosting a special Superticket event featuring an advanced screening of “The King’s Man” prior to a live airing of The Game Awards on Thursday, December 9th.
- Fans can purchase tickets for the Cinemark event at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.
- In conjunction with the sale of advance tickets, 20th Century Studios has shared a new featurette looking at the history of the Kingman agency. Take a look:
About the Film:
- “As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.”
Cast:
- Ralph Fiennes
- Gemma Arterton
- Rhys Ifans
- Matthew Goode
- Tom Hollander
- Harris Dickinson
- Daniel Brühl
- Djimon Hounsou
- Charles Dance
Creative Team:
- Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers.
- Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers.
- The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.
- The story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.
The King’s Man opens in U.S. theaters on December 22, 2021.