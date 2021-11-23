Disney Contributes to Help Feeding America Distribute Nutritious Meals to Food Banks Around the Country

by | Nov 23, 2021 3:18 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

As part of its commitment to help create healthier generations, The Walt Disney Company has made a contribution to Feeding America to support efforts to source more produce and increase the number of nutritious meals provided to children and families who need it most.

  • The funds will be distributed to 30 Feeding America member food banks throughout the U.S. Last year, Feeding America secured more than 2.1 billion pounds of fruits and vegetables and plans to provide even more nourishing produce to families in need this year.
  • Disney has supported Feeding America's efforts to end hunger in the U.S. since 2012, providing significant funding for the organization's produce programs and volunteer efforts at member food banks.
  • This year's funding will help food banks provide more fresh produce to kids and families facing hunger by removing barriers to sourcing and distributing produce, such as building capacity by increasing refrigeration and equipment at food banks or helping to store and distribute fresh produce within communities to people who need it most.
  • In addition to the funding Disney provides each year, the company regularly donates unserved food to support people in need in our local communities, as part of our ongoing commitment to reducing food waste and helping address food insecurity.
  • Each year, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort provide more than 1.2 million meals as well as Disney VoluntEARS who participate in efforts where cast members collect, sort and distribute food to their local Second Harvest Food Banks which are part of Feeding America's network of food banks.
  • Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products in the U.S. have contributed more than $6.7 million worth of food donations to hunger-relief organizations nationwide.
  • Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year.
  • Feeding America estimates that at least 60 million people turned to charitable food assistance in the United States last year.

What they’re saying:

  • Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America: "We are grateful for Disney's multifaceted support of our work and nearly decade-long collaboration that has helped provide much needed meals for our neighbors facing food insecurity across the country. From helping us source more nutritious produce, to showing up in person with their Disney VoluntEARS program, to raising crucial awareness through all of their media platforms, Disney has provided unwavering support to our work and the fight to end hunger in America."
 
 
