Disney Contributes to Help Feeding America Distribute Nutritious Meals to Food Banks Around the Country

As part of its commitment to help create healthier generations, The Walt Disney Company has made a contribution to Feeding America to support efforts to source more produce and increase the number of nutritious meals provided to children and families who need it most.

The funds will be distributed to 30 Feeding America member food banks throughout the U.S. Last year, Feeding America secured more than 2.1 billion pounds of fruits and vegetables and plans to provide even more nourishing produce to families in need this year.

Disney has supported Feeding America's efforts to end hunger in the U.S. since 2012, providing significant funding for the organization's produce programs and volunteer efforts at member food banks.

This year's funding will help food banks provide more fresh produce to kids and families facing hunger by removing barriers to sourcing and distributing produce, such as building capacity by increasing refrigeration and equipment at food banks or helping to store and distribute fresh produce within communities to people who need it most.

In addition to the funding Disney provides each year, the company regularly donates unserved food to support people in need in our local communities, as part of our ongoing commitment to reducing food waste and helping address food insecurity.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products in the U.S. have contributed more than $6.7 million worth of food donations to hunger-relief organizations nationwide.

Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year.

Feeding America estimates that at least 60 million people turned to charitable food assistance in the United States last year.

