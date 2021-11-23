Spider-Ham Swings Into Loot Crate Next Month

Peter Porker is coming to Loot Crate! Spider-Ham himself could be swinging right into your own home with the new “Bite-Sized” crate.
- The “Bite-Sized” crate will feature limited-edition collectibles and gear featuring Spider-Ham, Jurassic Park, and The Goonies.
- Its pint-sized power packs a big punch in a crate filled with items celebrating the best in officially licensed exclusive collectibles, items, and wearable goods from today’s biggest pop culture icon properties.
- The “Bite-Sized” crate includes:
- Exclusive Spider-Ham Standee – display Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham next to your other cherished Loot Crate Marvel Standees from the series.
- Exclusive The Goonies T-shirt
- Other items from Jurassic Park
- Loot Crate pin.
- Loot Crates start at $24.99 plus shipping and handling. Supplies are limited. Be sure to order by December 19 at 9:00pm PST.
About Loot Crate:
- The Loot Company is a leading subscription eCommerce service for fans of pop culture, video games, anime, and more.
- The Loot Company collaborates with global entertainment properties such as Pixar/Disney, Fox, Viacom, Crunchyroll, Marvel and NBCU to help audiences discover their favorite products.
- With over 20 premium consumer product lines in themed and limited-edition crates, as well as crowdfunded Loot Launcher exclusives and limited-edition capsule collections, fandom is delivered directly to subscribers' doorsteps.
- Loot Crate was acquired by the Loot Company in 2019 and is supported by the heart of a diverse subscriber community affectionately known as Looters. The Loot Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Money Chest LLC, with sister brands including NECA, Kidrobot and WizKids.