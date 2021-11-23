Spider-Ham Swings Into Loot Crate Next Month

Peter Porker is coming to Loot Crate! Spider-Ham himself could be swinging right into your own home with the new “Bite-Sized” crate.

The “Bite-Sized” crate will feature limited-edition collectibles and gear featuring Spider-Ham, Jurassic Park , and The Goonies .

, and . Its pint-sized power packs a big punch in a crate filled with items celebrating the best in officially licensed exclusive collectibles, items, and wearable goods from today’s biggest pop culture icon properties.

The “Bite-Sized” crate includes: Exclusive Spider-Ham Standee – display Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham next to your other cherished Loot Crate Marvel Exclusive The Goonies T-shirt Other items from Jurassic Park Loot Crate pin.

Loot Crates start at $24.99 plus shipping and handling. Supplies are limited. Be sure to order by December 19

About Loot Crate: