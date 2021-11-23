Stan Lee Wax Figure Makes Appearances Around New York City Before Finding a Home at Madame Tussauds

Excelsior! A truly marvelous Stan Lee wax figure will be coming to Madame Tussauds in New York City later this week, but first it made some appearances around the city.
- Marvel fans got a chance to take photos with the new Stan Lee wax figure around New York City as it made some appearances around Stan’s hometown.
- The official Stan Lee Instagram account shared a look at the figure’s tour around the city:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CWoDa8gvuBy/?utm_medium=copy_link
- The Stan Lee wax figure will find its home at Madame Tussauds on 42nd Stree in the Marvel Hall of Heroes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25th.
- The Stan Lee Instagram account also shared a video of the figure, which you can see below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CWeGoXILNio/