Stan Lee Wax Figure Makes Appearances Around New York City Before Finding a Home at Madame Tussauds

Excelsior! A truly marvelous Stan Lee wax figure will be coming to Madame Tussauds in New York City later this week, but first it made some appearances around the city.

Marvel fans got a chance to take photos with the new Stan Lee wax figure around New York City as it made some appearances around Stan’s hometown.

The official Stan Lee Instagram account shared a look at the figure’s tour around the city:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWoDa8gvuBy/?utm_medium=copy_link

The Stan Lee wax figure will find its home at Madame Tussauds on 42nd Stree in the Marvel Hall of Heroes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25th.

The Stan Lee Instagram account also shared a video of the figure, which you can see below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWeGoXILNio/