The Holidays Have Landed at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals

The holiday season has landed early this year at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex! Special Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are just beginning, holiday season guests can look forward to revamped festive experiences, and new virtual offerings for kids to enjoy over the holiday break.

Black Friday:

Available for purchase on Friday, November 26 only, a special Black Friday deal for a 13-month Atlantis Annual Pass provides the passholder access to the visitor complex for the remainder of 2021 as well as all of 2022 (expiring December 31, 2022).

The 13-month Atlantis Annual Pass can be purchased at a discounted rate of $86 + tax per adult, and $68 + tax per child aged 3-11, a $10 savings.

The Black Friday offer will be available online

Cyber Monday:

On Cyber Monday, savvy shoppers can take advantage of a Buy-One, Get-One daily admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for just $57 + tax.

Available only on Monday, November 29, 2021, this offer includes free child daily admission with the purchase of each adult ticket.

This special offer provides one-day access to the visitor complex and must be used by December 24, 2021.

This Cyber Monday offer is available through the Reservations Department (855-433-4210) and online

Holidays in Space

Move over, pumpkins. As the fall holidays come to a close, the visitor complex will delightfully transform into a universe of twinkling lights and memorable experiences.

This year, guests can experience magnificent holiday décor throughout the park – from the transformation of the big NASA meatball that greets guests at the entrance into a holiday ornament, wreaths adorning every lamp post, a reimagined holiday tree, thousands of lights in dazzling displays and much more.

New to this year’s Holidays in Space will be a Winter Wonderland

This free-standing experience sponsored by Pepsi Zero Sugar, will take place under a large enclosure and feature holiday-themed, engaging and interactive education stations, holiday photo opportunities, performers, a DJ and more.

The Winter Wonderland runs through December 31, 2021.

Kennedy Space Center Club Discovery