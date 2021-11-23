Immersive Viewing Experience of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Coming to AREA15 in Las Vegas

AREA15, the dynamic, new art, event and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to celebrate the holiday season with an immersive, projection-mapped screening of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

What’s Happening:

From Thursday, November 25 to Saturday, December 25, guests can enjoy Tim Burton’s timeless holiday classic enhanced with choreographed light and sound elements synced to the cult classic movie.

While the experience is suitable for all ages, the evening shows on Thursdays and Saturdays will be for those 21 years and older.

Adult tickets cost $40 and include one specialty cocktail inspired by memorable scenes in the movie, and children’s tickets are available for $20. Popcorn and other Jack Skellington-inspired souvenirs are available for purchase during every show.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas immersive viewing experience will be shown at the following times: Sunday: 10AM, 12PM & 8PM (21+) Monday-Wednesday: 8PM Thursday: 12PM, 8PM (21+) Saturday: 10AM, 12PM, 4PM, 6PM, 8PM (21+), 10PM (21+)

For more information and to purchase tickets, check out AREA15’s website.

