Ring In The Season With New Holiday Fun During Holidays At LEGOLAND Presented by Hallmark Channel

by | Nov 24, 2021 2:38 PM Pacific Time

The season is getting Merrier in LEGOLAND Florida with the introduction of new shows and returning favorites to the park during Holidays at LEGOLAND Presented by Hallmark Channel.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting this Friday, November 26th Holidays at LEGOLAND presented by Hallmark Channel returns at LEGOLAND Florida Resort, transforming the theme park into a wintery “fun-derland.”
  • This family-friendly event is full of LEGO Magic including exclusive character meet-and-greets and new exciting shows all included in theme park admission.
  • Holidays at LEGOLAND presented by Hallmark Channel returns Nov. 26-28, Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 24-31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can also enjoy an extra hour of festive fun with an 8 p.m. closing on Dec. 26-31, when nightly Kids’ New Year’s Eve fireworks return!

  • For the first time, LEGO City will come to life with sparkling lights, holiday music and a spectacular light show on the park’s 30-foot LEGO tree. The City will illuminate every 15 minutes starting at 5 p.m. until park close of each event evening, making it a spectacular holiday celebration for all to enjoy multiple times throughout the event.
  • Join the Holiday Cheer Security Team as they train recruits to ensure everyone is ready for the holidays in LEGO City Stage’s brand-new, interactive stage show, Academy of Cheer! You’ll sing, dance, and laugh your way right into the holiday spirit!
  • Enjoy the spirit of the season at the Florida Prepaid Schoolhouse, as the schoolhouse teachers share all the holiday season has to offer in a fun lesson that is perfect for guests ages 2-6.
  • Mrs. Claus’s crew of holiday helpers return for some frosty fun and musical mayhem with the help of LEGO Gingerbread Man inside the LEGOLAND Fun Town Theater.
  • Guests can even snag some awesome selfies with exclusive holiday friends such as LEGO Gingerbread Man, LEGO Santa, and even THE LEGO MOVIE stars, Emmet, Lucy and Unikitty. From a giant LEGO wreath to a cheery countdown to Christmas, LEGO fans can enjoy special seasonal builds and photo spots located around every corner of the park.

  • In a fan-favorite holiday experience, children can handwrite letters to LEGO Santa in an immersive post office experience. Families will then watch letters magically travel up to the North Pole through digital screens, where all sorts of holly jolly shenanigans may be happening – you never know who you may see!
  • Kids’ New Year’s Eve Fireworks make their return, illuminating the night sky with colorful bursts of LEGO bricks. Families can enjoy this nighttime spectacle at the kid-friendly time of 8 p.m. every night from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.
  • This must-do event, along with the return of PirateFest Weekends in January 2022, is included with LEGOLAND Theme Park general admission and select Annual Passes.
  • As part of LEGOLAND’s Black Friday sale, LEGOLAND Florida Resort has revealed its biggest sale of the year with Awesome Annual Passes for only $99.99 and up to 50% off vacation packages.
 
 
