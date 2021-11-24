New Ketel One Mixology Series Coming to The Edison at Disney Springs

by | Nov 24, 2021 9:53 AM Pacific Time

The Edison at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs is set to host another set of their Mixology Series next month, featuring Ketel One specialties.

What’s Happening:

  • The Edison, one of the popular dining and entertainment destinations at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs is set to host their next Mixology Series, taking place across several Wednesdays in December.
  • Guests can enjoy an intimate, sunset-filled cocktail hour on The Edison’s lakeside patio during an exclusive monthly Mixology Series featuring Ketel One Botanicals on December 1st, 8th, and 15th from 5-7PM.
  • Each week, attendees will be treated to two specialty drinks inspired by the holiday season and the flavors of winter expertly paired with gourmet food selections.
  • Small plates range from crispy Popcorn Shrimp in a citrus aioli and an indulgent Dulce de Leche Cheesecake to The Edison’s iconic DB Clothesline Candied Bacon and their famous Triple Chocolate Voltage Cake.
  • Handcrafted Cocktails include everything from a “Snowbird Sipper,” made from Ketel One Grapefruit Rose, Lemon Juice, House Batched Blueberry Cordial, and Watermelon Juice, to the signature “Winter Heat” made from Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom, Kings Ginger Liqueur, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, House Batched Blueberry Cordial, and Lemon Juice.
  • Guests can purchase their ticket today for either one week or the entire series for $65.00 per person, per event. Tickets can be purchased at their official site here.
  • The Mixology Series Menus:
    • Dec. 1
      • Cocktails (Featured Spirit – Ketel One Botanicals: Grapefruit Rose)
        • "Snowbird Sipper" – Ketel One Grapefruit Rose, Lemon Juice, House Batched Blueberry Cordial, Watermelon Juice
        • "Life is the Bubbles" – Ketel One Grapefruit Rose, St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur, Chandon Brut
      • Bites
        • Popcorn Shrimp tossed in a citrus aioli
        • Dulce de Leche Cheese Cake
    • Dec. 8
      • Cocktails (Featured Spirit – Ketel One Botanicals: Cucumber Mint)
        • "Copper Cooler" – Ketel One Cucumber Mint, Lime Juice, House Batched Strawberry Lemongrass Cordial, Kings Ginger Liqueur, Q Ginger Beer
        • "Field of Dreams" – Ketel One Cucumber Mint, Strawberry Puree, Lemon Juice, House Batched Strawberry Lemongrass Cordial, Cardamom Bitters, Basil Leaves, Chopped Cucumber
      • Bites
        • Creamy Spinach Dip
        • Triple Chocolate Voltage Cake
    • Dec. 15
      • Cocktails (Featured Spirit – Ketel One Botanicals: Peach & Orange Blossom)
        • "Winter Heat" – Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom, Kings Ginger Liqueur, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, House Batched Blueberry Cordial, Lemon Juice
        • "Honeybee" – Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom, Lemon Juice, Honey, Green Tea
      • Bites
        • DB 'Clothesline Candied Bacon'
        • Electric Fries

