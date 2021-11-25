Adrienne Bailon-Houghton to Return as Alana for “Raven’s Home” Season 5

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton will be reprising her role of Alana for the upcoming fifth season of Raven’s Home, according to TVLine.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton portrayed Alana, Raven’s high school bully, in That’s So Raven .

. Now, she will return in a recurring role as the character for the upcoming fifth season of Raven’s Home on Disney Channel

on Alana will now be the principal of Bayside, where Booker enrolls after he and Raven move back to San Francisco to care for her father.

TVLine also shared some exclusive images, giving us our first look at Bailon-Houghton’s return.

No premiere date has been set as of yet for the fifth season of Raven’s Home .

. TVLine was also sure to ask Bailon-Houghton about her interest in potentially revisiting the Cheetah Girls franchise. You can see her answer below.

What they’re saying: