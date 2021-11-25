Adrienne Bailon-Houghton to Return as Alana for “Raven’s Home” Season 5

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton will be reprising her role of Alana for the upcoming fifth season of Raven’s Home, according to TVLine.
- Adrienne Bailon-Houghton portrayed Alana, Raven’s high school bully, in That’s So Raven.
- Now, she will return in a recurring role as the character for the upcoming fifth season of Raven’s Home on Disney Channel.
- Alana will now be the principal of Bayside, where Booker enrolls after he and Raven move back to San Francisco to care for her father.
- TVLine also shared some exclusive images, giving us our first look at Bailon-Houghton’s return.
- No premiere date has been set as of yet for the fifth season of Raven’s Home.
- TVLine was also sure to ask Bailon-Houghton about her interest in potentially revisiting the Cheetah Girls franchise. You can see her answer below.
What they’re saying:
- Adrienne Bailon-Houghton: I’ve always been hopeful about [playing Alana again], so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true. I always love working with [Raven-Symoné]. We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I’m 38, so we’ve stayed friends for almost 20 years. We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students… and now we’re playing the parents. It’s so bizarre!”
- Bailon-Houghton, on a Cheetah Girls reunion: “That would be so fun, and I always say ‘never say never. I’m so excited about this new generation experiencing the Cheetah Girls on TikTok and Disney+. Kim Kardashian told me that North is obsessed with the Cheetah Girls and wants to introduce us. In the back of my mind, I’m like, ‘She’s going to wonder why I’m so much older!’ So I do love that there’s a resurgence, but my only concern would be ruining it. I don’t want to kill the memory of something so great. But I’d always be down. Maybe Bubbles and Chuchie are grown with kids of their own and they start the next generation of Cheetah Girls.”