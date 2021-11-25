Totally Minnie Mouse Special Event Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort announced that “Totally Minnie Mouse,” a new special event, will be held from January 18 through March 30, 2022. Taking place at both Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea Park, this event is themed to the cute and charming Minnie Mouse and will feature entertainment programs, merchandise and menu items available exclusively during the event period. The Disney hotels and Disney Resort Line will also offer exciting programs themed to “Totally Minnie Mouse.”

A special website for this event

Entertainment:

Presented at Tokyo Disneyland will be the “Minnie & Friends Greeting Parade: Totally Minnie Mouse,” while Tokyo DisneySea will present the “Minnie & Friends Harbor Greeting: Totally Minnie Mouse.”

Both of these special entertainment programs will recreate costumes and music from popular Park shows providing an opportunity to relive the fun from the past.

Each program will be offered in three versions over the period of the event.

Special merchandise with designs of Minnie Mouse dressed in colorful costumes inspired by the entertainment programs will be available, as well as special menu offerings and souvenir items with polka dots, cute colors and other expressions of Minnie’s sweet personality.

In addition, Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages will offer accommodations plans that include entertainment and special menus.

Presented on the parade route at Tokyo Disneyland, “Minnie & Friends Greeting Parade: Totally Minnie Mouse” will feature the music and costumes from past entertainment at Tokyo Disneyland.

The special event period will be split into three parts and each part will have a different theme: cheerful Minnie, dreaming Minnie and enthusiastic Minnie.

Merchandise:

About 25 different types of special merchandise will be available for the “Totally Minnie Mouse” special event starting January 17, 2022.

Some merchandise will feature Minnie Mouse’s costumes from the entertainment program, while others will have design motifs of white polka dots on a red background – Minnie’s signature look.

Available at both Parks will be plush badges with costumes from the entertainment program, along with clear folder sets, postcard sets, and much more.

In addition, a variety of merchandise with designs inspired by Minnie Mouse will be available throughout the “Totally Minnie Mouse” event period, including items with a design motif of Minnie and cherry blossoms released on February 3, and other items released on March 2, which is “Minnie Day” in Japan.

Food and Beverage:

Special “Totally Minnie Mouse” dishes will be available starting on December 26, 2021 and menu items with souvenirs will be available from January 17, 2022, ahead of the event’s starting date.

At Tokyo Disneyland, Center Street Coffeehouse will serve a dessert plate with a strawberry Mont Blanc cake inspired by Minnie wearing an elegant dress, a strawberry-custard tartlet and a verrine topped with a macaron. This special dessert and drink set comes with a cute strawberry soda float decorated with Minnie’s signature bow.

Many other restaurants will also offer special menus as well as souvenir items, such as a keepsake lunch case designed with Minnie Mouse in various costumes.

During the on-going anniversary event, “Tokyo DisneySea 20th: Time to Shine!,” six restaurants are offering “Seasonal Taste Selections” menus that highlight their unique characteristics. For their third season, they will feature desserts inspired by Minnie Mouse.

Under the theme “traditional cuisine of various countries,” Horizon Bay Restaurant will serve a variation of the traditional Pavlova cake from Austria: a lemon cake with meringue and strawberry sauce that gives the appearance of Minnie Mouse wearing a polka dot dress.

The other five restaurants will also offer desserts inspired by Minnie Mouse. All of these limited-period dishes will showcase the hard work and skills of our chefs.

Special Tickets: