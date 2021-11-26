Don Hahn and Mark Henn Reflect on Production of “Beauty and the Beast” on Film’s 30th Anniversary

by | Nov 26, 2021 11:52 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ iconic Beauty and the Beast, producer Don Hahn and Animator Mark Henn reflect on the development of the film.

What’s Happening:

  • Acclaimed producer Don Hahn and Animator Mark Henn are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast in a new video that has been shared by Disney+, called “The Ballad of Belle and the Story of Beauty and the Beast.”
  • In it, this creative duo describes the process of developing one of the most beloved Disney Princesses, Belle, and their experience working on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 30th full-length animated feature, Beauty and the Beast.
  • In the video, the two share some fun anecdotes in developing the film, but more specifically the character and look of Belle herself, as well as stories involving Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, and vocal talent Paige O’Hara. The two also share the importance of the film being the first animated feature to ever be nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award, bringing more respect to the artform that was once considered more of a side-offering.

  • Many clips seen during this short video come from Beyond Beauty: The Untold Stories Behind the Making of Beauty and the Beast, an almost hour long documentary that debuted on the Diamond Edition Home release of the film back in 2010, and has been featured on releases since then, and can also be accessed on Digital Copies, like those found on Movies Anywhere.
  • Beyond Beauty: The Untold Stories Behind the Making of Beauty and the Beast is also available to stream on Disney+, but be aware, you must go to Beauty and the Beast and find it under the “extras” tab. From there, you will get to see the elaborate stories from animators, executives, and historians as they reflect on the tumultuous beginnings of one of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most successful films.
  • Beauty and the Beast is now streaming on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed