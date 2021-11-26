Don Hahn and Mark Henn Reflect on Production of “Beauty and the Beast” on Film’s 30th Anniversary

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ iconic Beauty and the Beast, producer Don Hahn and Animator Mark Henn reflect on the development of the film.

What’s Happening:

Acclaimed producer Don Hahn and Animator Mark Henn are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast in a new video that has been shared by Disney+ Beauty and the Beast.”

in a new video that has been shared by In it, this creative duo describes the process of developing one of the most beloved Disney Princesses, Belle, and their experience working on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 30th full-length animated feature, Beauty and the Beast.

In the video, the two share some fun anecdotes in developing the film, but more specifically the character and look of Belle herself, as well as stories involving Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, and vocal talent Paige O’Hara. The two also share the importance of the film being the first animated feature to ever be nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award, bringing more respect to the artform that was once considered more of a side-offering.

Many clips seen during this short video come from Beyond Beauty: The Untold Stories Behind the Making of Beauty and the Beast, an almost hour long documentary that debuted on the Diamond Edition Home release of the film back in 2010, and has been featured on releases since then, and can also be accessed on Digital Copies, like those found on Movies Anywhere.

an almost hour long documentary that debuted on the Diamond Edition Home release of the film back in 2010, and has been featured on releases since then, and can also be accessed on Digital Copies, like those found on Movies Anywhere. Beyond Beauty: The Untold Stories Behind the Making of Beauty and the Beast is also available to stream on Disney+, but be aware, you must go to Beauty and the Beast and find it under the “extras” tab. From there, you will get to see the elaborate stories from animators, executives, and historians as they reflect on the tumultuous beginnings of one of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most successful films.

is also available to stream on Disney+, but be aware, you must go to and find it under the “extras” tab. From there, you will get to see the elaborate stories from animators, executives, and historians as they reflect on the tumultuous beginnings of one of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most successful films. Beauty and the Beast is now streaming on Disney+.