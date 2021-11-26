New Foodie Guide Details the Sweet Holiday Treats Found Around the Disneyland Resort

‘Tis the season for sweet treats at the Disneyland Resort and the Disney Parks Blog has shared their latest Foodie Guide to help you find all the best holiday snacks around both parks and the Downtown Disney District.

The talented Disneyland candy makers have created a lineup of sweet treats you are not going to want to miss.

These new treats can be found in the following locations: Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen at Disneyland park Hunny Spot in Pooh Corner at Disneyland park Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff at Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats at Disney California Adventure park Marceline’s Confectionery at Downtown Disney District



Snowflake Apple – Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and white chocolate decorated with blue sanding sugar

Peppermint Marshmallow Pop – Mickey-shaped marshmallow pop dipped in dark chocolate and coated with crushed peppermint candy

Snowflake Cake Pop – Chocolate cake pop dipped in white chocolate and decorated with blue sanding sugar and white chocolate snowflakes

Pumpkin Spice Churro Toffee Square – Buttery toffee dipped in white chocolate and coated with pumpkin spice (offered only during the month of November)

Gingerbread Crispy – Crisped rice treat dipped and decorated with various chocolates

Peppermint Fudge – Peppermint-flavored chocolate fudge

Pumpkin Fudge – Pumpkin-spiced fudge

Churro Marshmallow Pop – Mickey-shaped marshmallow pop dipped in white chocolate and coated with cinnamon and sugar

And finally, in keeping a tradition that's been around since 1968, the Disneyland Resort candy canes will once again be hand-crafted during the holiday season – from mixing the ingredients to hand-pulling, rolling, and twisting the candy.

A very limited number of these candy canes will be available and they will be sold only at: Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen at Disneyland park: Dec. 7, 9,15, 21, 23 Trolley Treats at Disney California Adventure park: Dec. 8, 14, 16, 22

A mobile waitlist system will be used to purchase these candy canes as quantities are very limited.

Once the mobile waitlist is activated, you can add your name and phone number at the location to receive a text back with a time to return to the location for the opportunity to purchase your candy cane.