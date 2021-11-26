The Music from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” Available Now on Vinyl from Disney Music Emporium

Music from Raiders of the Lost Ark is available now on a vinyl 10" picture disc exclusively at Disney Music Emporium for Black Friday 2021.
- In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the film, return to this classic tale of adventure with this collectible 10” picture disc.
- The new vinyl features the epic “Raiders March” and images of Indiana Jones straight from the film, composed by John Williams and performed by the London Symphony Orchestra.
- There are limited quantities available of the vinyl available, so order yours now for $25.
About Indiana Jones 5:
- Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023.
- Harrison Ford returns as the titular character; Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann also feature.
- The latest installment in the franchise is directed by James Mangold, the first to not be directed by Steven Spielberg.