New Music Video for Single “Measure of a Man” From “The King’s Man” Premieres

The new music video for the single from the upcoming film, The King’s Man, titled “Measure of a Man,” has been released and features a collaboration with two of the U.K.’s most groundbreaking artists.

What’s Happening:

Today, the music video of “Measure of a Man” was released, following the single’s premiere last week on Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record on Radio 1 in the U.K.

A collaboration of two of the U.K.’s most groundbreaking artists, FKA twigs and Central Cee, “Measure of a Man” is from the upcoming 20th Century Studios’ film, The King’s Man, and was released by MARV Music—a joint venture of MARV and Warner Records.