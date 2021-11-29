New Music Video for Single “Measure of a Man” From “The King’s Man” Premieres

The new music video for the single from the upcoming film, The King’s Man, titled “Measure of a Man,” has been released and features a collaboration with two of the U.K.’s most groundbreaking artists.
What’s Happening:
- Today, the music video of “Measure of a Man” was released, following the single’s premiere last week on Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record on Radio 1 in the U.K.
- A collaboration of two of the U.K.’s most groundbreaking artists, FKA twigs and Central Cee, “Measure of a Man” is from the upcoming 20th Century Studios’ film, The King’s Man, and was released by MARV Music—a joint venture of MARV and Warner Records.
- Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man, a story that follows one man who must race against time to stop a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions.
- The King’s Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars:
- Ralph Fiennes
- Gemma Arterton
- Rhys Ifans
- Matthew Goode
- Tom Hollander
- Harris Dickinson
- Daniel Brühl
- Djimon Hounsou
- Charles Dance
- The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.
- The King’s Man opens in U.S. theaters on December 22.
- You can listen to the new single, “Measure of a Man,” on most platforms, all of which are listed here.